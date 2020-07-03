Live in a home in a peaceful setting where the entire grounds are fully gated, including the front and back yards.

The colonial-styled property, located in Indian Village, a historic subdivision of Detroit, sits on over a half-acre on a large double lot with two patios for enjoying the nearby surroundings. There's also a porte-cochere, a large two-plus car garage, and an electric gated driveway.

“Over the past 10 years selling property globally with Sotheby’s, I’ve never seen a home quite like this. It was designed by renowned C. Howard Crane, who was also behind the Fox Theater, Detroit Institute of Arts, Orchestra Hall, and many others," said Nicholas Asplund, of Lux Partners Global at Signature Sotheby's International Realty.

"This home was even the former recording studio of Jack White and the White Stripes," he added. "It’s also located in Indian Village, a neighborhood inducted into the National Register of Historic Places. To have a home with such legendary history in such beautiful condition is truly remarkable."

The home's interior is designed with a spacious open interior that was recently renovated, a library, and three large gas fireplaces. It also has six bedrooms, four full baths and two partial baths.

There's also a finished basement with high ceilings, and a large creative space on the third floor.

Located at 1731 Seminole, just a few blocks from Detroit Waldorf School, and only minutes away from Downtown Detroit, the home is priced at $899,900.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

Builder's waterfront home in Commerce Township has private beach

Own a part of Michigan's history with a 4,508-square-foot cottage

Bay Harbor estate has elevator and over 400 feet of water frontage

Northville waterfront estate has two-story ceilings and views of Parkshore Lake

Waterfront estate has private balconies off the bedrooms

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate

jbrown@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/real-estate/2020/07/03/house-formerly-used-jack-whites-recording-studio-just-under-900-000/3280054001/