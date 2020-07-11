MI Dream Home for sale, the 1914 Kresge Mansion in Detroit
The 1914 Kresge Mansion, at 70 W. Boston Blvd in Detroit’s Boston-Edison Historic District, offers three stories with 14 bedrooms, 6-full and 2-half baths and 10 fireplaces. The estate, listed in the National Register, offers 15,000-square-feet in Italian Renaissance Revival on 3.75 acres with a circular drive, fountain, pavilion, lighted tennis court, five ponds and car lifts with a six-space garage. The property is for sale for $3,260,000 by listing agent Robert Kortze, The Stockton Team, Keller Williams Showcase Homes.
The 1914 Kresge Mansion.
The grand stair case.
The living room.
Statues near gated doors.
One of 10 fireplaces.
Another ornate room with a fireplace.
Another ornate fireplace.
The formal dining room.
An ornate ceiling.
Tons of window in this room.
A pool table in the game room.
Banks of windows run along this hallway.
Railings at the top of the steps.
The master bedroom suite
More windows in the room.
The couch and TV in the master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
A wall of cabinets in this bedroom.
Blue walls with white accents in this room.
More cabinets in this room.
This room is covered in wood.
A work room.
An outside fountain.
A pavilion at the tennis court.
The tennis court.
An outside walkway.
One of five ponds.
The garage.
An aerial of the mansion.
An aerial of the estate.
    A 16,000-square-foot mansion isn't the only impressive feature on the historical Kresge family estate. The property also includes two carriage houses, a playhouse, koi ponds, a rock garden, a tennis court, a greenhouse, a gazebo, several fountains, bamboo groves and a small bridge.

    The property is only a few miles from downtown Detroit and is just a short drive to the Midtown museum district or any of the sports arenas.

    "It's located at the very keyhole of the Detroit freeway system," Robert Kortze, a member of the Stockton Team at Keller Williams Realty, said. "Only minutes away from I-75, I-94, and I-96, the Lodge and Davidson freeways make suburban shopping within a 15-minute drive."

    The mansion includes 14 bedrooms, 10 gas fireplaces, and eight bathrooms, a library, a music room, indoor fountains, a bank vault and a large secret room. The carriage houses can fit up to nine cars in total. Each has a two-bedroom apartment on its upper floor.

    The estate is more than 100 years old. Sebastian S. Kresge, one of the country's wealthiest men at the time, constructed the estate in 1914. Kresge's 5 and 10 cent stores eventually became known as Kmart, Kortze said.

    The Kresges divorced and in 1948, upon Anna Kresge's death, the estate was donated to the Catholic church, which used it as a monastery and a retreat destination. The estate returned to private ownership in the 1980s, Kortze said.

    After decades of neglect, the current owners — Roland and Jeanne Radinski — spent 25 years restoring the property.

    The current owners' favorite part of the property is "the pride we can take in having brought this magnificent property back from the brink. We love having our own very private and lush oasis located in the heart of the city."

    Located at 70 W. Boston Boulevard in Detroit, the home is priced at $3.26 million

    See the listing here

