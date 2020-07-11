MI Dream Home: Former Kresge family estate in historic Boston Edison for sale
A 16,000-square-foot mansion isn't the only impressive feature on the historical Kresge family estate. The property also includes two carriage houses, a playhouse, koi ponds, a rock garden, a tennis court, a greenhouse, a gazebo, several fountains, bamboo groves and a small bridge.
The property is only a few miles from downtown Detroit and is just a short drive to the Midtown museum district or any of the sports arenas.
"It's located at the very keyhole of the Detroit freeway system," Robert Kortze, a member of the Stockton Team at Keller Williams Realty, said. "Only minutes away from I-75, I-94, and I-96, the Lodge and Davidson freeways make suburban shopping within a 15-minute drive."
The mansion includes 14 bedrooms, 10 gas fireplaces, and eight bathrooms, a library, a music room, indoor fountains, a bank vault and a large secret room. The carriage houses can fit up to nine cars in total. Each has a two-bedroom apartment on its upper floor.
The estate is more than 100 years old. Sebastian S. Kresge, one of the country's wealthiest men at the time, constructed the estate in 1914. Kresge's 5 and 10 cent stores eventually became known as Kmart, Kortze said.
The Kresges divorced and in 1948, upon Anna Kresge's death, the estate was donated to the Catholic church, which used it as a monastery and a retreat destination. The estate returned to private ownership in the 1980s, Kortze said.
After decades of neglect, the current owners — Roland and Jeanne Radinski — spent 25 years restoring the property.
The current owners' favorite part of the property is "the pride we can take in having brought this magnificent property back from the brink. We love having our own very private and lush oasis located in the heart of the city."
Located at 70 W. Boston Boulevard in Detroit, the home is priced at $3.26 million
See the listing here
Recent listings:
House formerly used as Jack White's recording studio is just under $900,000
Builder's waterfront home in Commerce Township has private beach
Own a part of Michigan's history with a 4,508-square-foot cottage
Bay Harbor estate has elevator and over 400 feet of water frontage
Northville waterfront estate has two-story ceilings and views of Parkshore Lake
See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments