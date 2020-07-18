MI Dream Home: $1.475-million Grosse Pointe Farms Tudor
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor, located at 110 Cloverly, has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates and is listed at $1.475 million
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
Home centers around a completely private outdoor area with pool, hot tub and new bluestone patio.
Home centers around a completely private outdoor area with pool, hot tub and new bluestone patio.
Home centers around a completely private outdoor area with pool, hot tub and new bluestone patio.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
Large formal dining and living room features stunning hand-carved woodwork and intricate plaster ceilings.
Large formal dining and living room features stunning hand-carved woodwork and intricate plaster ceilings.
Kitchen opens to large family room for modern, open concept living.
Kitchen opens to large family room for modern, open concept living.
Kitchen opens to large family room for modern, open concept living.
Kitchen opens to large family room for modern, open concept living.
Kitchen opens to large family room for modern, open concept living.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms, seven in total, including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
The second level contains the home's bedrooms including the master suite while the third floor offers separate living quarters or bonus room.
Home centers around a completely private outdoor area with pool, hot tub and new bluestone patio.
Home centers around a completely private outdoor area with pool, hot tub and new bluestone patio.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
This spacious Grosse Pointe Farms historic Tudor home has been completely restored to its original glory with modern state-of-the-art updates.
    A spacious Tudor home in Grosse Pointe Farms has been restored to its original grandeur with modern updates. 

    "This stunning historic home seamlessly blends family life and entertaining, with the courtyard pool being the focal point," said Real Estate Advisor Amanda Russ of Signature Sotheby's International Realty, about the 9,567 square-foot estate.

    The house has a large formal dining and living room with hand-carved woodwork and ceilings that boast intricate details.

    Complete with newer appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, the kitchen opens into a spacious family room. It's also primed for outdoor entertaining with a private setting surrounding the house with pool, hot tub and new blue stone patio. 

    The home's second floor includes a master bedroom with spa-like bathroom, steam shower and extra large closet. In total, there are seven bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths.

    A separate living area, that could double as an in-law suite or extra room, can be found on the third level.

    The basement has been updated with new flooring and drywall. 

    Priced at $1,475,000, the 15-room estate is located at 110 Cloverly.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

