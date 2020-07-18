A spacious Tudor home in Grosse Pointe Farms has been restored to its original grandeur with modern updates.

"This stunning historic home seamlessly blends family life and entertaining, with the courtyard pool being the focal point," said Real Estate Advisor Amanda Russ of Signature Sotheby's International Realty, about the 9,567 square-foot estate.

The house has a large formal dining and living room with hand-carved woodwork and ceilings that boast intricate details.

Complete with newer appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, the kitchen opens into a spacious family room. It's also primed for outdoor entertaining with a private setting surrounding the house with pool, hot tub and new blue stone patio.

The home's second floor includes a master bedroom with spa-like bathroom, steam shower and extra large closet. In total, there are seven bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths.

A separate living area, that could double as an in-law suite or extra room, can be found on the third level.

The basement has been updated with new flooring and drywall.

Priced at $1,475,000, the 15-room estate is located at 110 Cloverly.

