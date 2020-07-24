Located in a historic Alpena neighborhood is a custom-built Lake Huron estate with much attention to detail throughout its construction.

"This unique, award winning architectural design by Clifford Wright of Birmingham, Michigan, inspired by Nantucket beach houses, offers panoramic views from most rooms of this exceptional northern Michigan home," said Mari Crow, associate broker for Century 21 Northland in Alpena.

"(It's) boasting four bedrooms, five baths, 3580 square feet of above-ground living space and 175 feet of frontage on majestic Lake Huron," she continued. "The landscape architectural firm of Ohme Van Sweden of Washington, D.C., created magic in the extensive landscaping design and flowering gardens."

Other features include floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden floors and plenty of storage space.

Priced at $748,000, the home is located at 442 S. State.

See the listing here:

Custom features include leaded glass panels, multiple private levels and a stone fireplace. This home, in the heart of the city, is within walking distance from downtown shopping and a library. (Photo: CENTURY 21 Crow Realty)

