MI Dream Home: Alpena estate on majestic Lake Huron
This unique award-winning architectural design inspired by Nantucket beach houses offers panoramic water views from most rooms in this exceptional northern Michigan home.
The landscape architectural firm of Ohme Van Sweden of Washington, D.C., created magic in the extensive landscaping design and flowering gardens.
Gleaming hardwood floors, upscale custom kitchen with Viking appliances , vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and wet bar, formal dining room with access to lakeside multi-level deck and open floor plan are perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Custom features include leaded glass panels, multiple private levels and beautiful stone fireplace . This exceptional home , in the heart of the city, is within walking distance of downtown shopping, the library
This unique award winning, architectural design inspired by Nantucket Beach Houses offers panoramic water views from most rooms in this exceptional Northern Michigan home.
This home boasts four bedrooms, five Baths, 3,580 square feet of living space above ground as well as a spacious walkout basement and 175 feet of frontage on majestic Lake Huron.
    Located in a historic Alpena neighborhood is a custom-built Lake Huron estate with much attention to detail throughout its construction.

    "This unique, award winning architectural design by Clifford Wright of Birmingham, Michigan, inspired by Nantucket beach houses, offers panoramic views from most rooms of this exceptional northern Michigan home," said Mari Crow, associate broker for Century 21 Northland in Alpena.

    "(It's) boasting four bedrooms, five baths, 3580 square feet of above-ground living space and 175 feet of frontage on majestic Lake Huron," she continued. "The landscape architectural firm of Ohme Van Sweden of Washington, D.C., created magic in the extensive landscaping design and flowering gardens."

    Other features include floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden floors and plenty of storage space.

    Priced at $748,000, the home is located at 442 S. State.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

