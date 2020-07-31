A mid-century modern estate in Macatawa Park sits in a private Lake Michigan beach community that's been popular among vacationers since the 1800s, and is on one of the largest lots in the area.

"Set atop a dune in the magical beach community of Macatawa, and providing views of Lake Michigan and easy access to the sandy shoreline, this home is rich in design and wide open spaces," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker and manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt.

Designed with a four-level split and 3,117 square feet, the home has six bedrooms and three baths.

Enjoy spacious living on the upper levels that includes the kitchen, breakfast, dining and living areas, in addition to the master suite.

Relax in the evenings or entertain guests with alfresco dining during the warmer months on the wrap-around deck.

Living along the lake is further enhanced with a TV/game room, office and beach room.

Located at 2261 Crescent Walk, the house is priced at $1,100,000.

(Photo: New Listing Media)

