MI Dream Home: $1.1 Million, Macatawa Park, Lake Michigan Beach Community
This mid-century modern estate in Macatawa Park, a private Lake Michigan beach community that's been popular among vacationers since the 1800s, sits on one of the largest lots in the area.
An exterior view of the home.
An aerial view of the home with Lake Michigan in the background.
An exterior view of the sunroom.
A view of the lake from the patio.
A view of the lower level.
A view of the kitchen.
The main living room with an open ceiling.
A view of the family room.
A view of the library.
A view of the main living room.
A view of the sunroom.
A view of one of six bedrooms with two sets of bunk beds.
A view of one of six bedrooms.
A view of one of six bedrooms.
A view of an additional family room.
A view of the living room.
A view of the master bathroom with a jacuzzi bath and walk-in shower.
A view of the master bedroom.
A view of the master bedroom.
A view of the dining area with an open view of the living room.
A view of the open ceiling in the living room.
A view of a secondary dining area.
A view of the sunroom.
A view of the patio area.
An aerial view of the home.
A view of Lake Michigan.
A view of homes surrounded by Lake Michigan.
    A mid-century modern estate in Macatawa Park sits in a private Lake Michigan beach community that's been popular among vacationers since the 1800s, and is on one of the largest lots in the area.

    "Set atop a dune in the magical beach community of Macatawa, and providing views of Lake Michigan and easy access to the sandy shoreline, this home is rich in design and wide open spaces," said Kersh Ruhl, associate broker and manager for Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt. 

    Designed with a four-level split and 3,117 square feet, the home has six bedrooms and three baths.

    Enjoy spacious living on the upper levels that includes the kitchen, breakfast, dining and living areas, in addition to the master suite.

    Relax in the evenings or entertain guests with alfresco dining during the warmer months on the wrap-around deck.  

    Living along the lake is further enhanced with a TV/game room, office and beach room.

    Located at 2261 Crescent Walk, the house is priced at $1,100,000.

