MI Dream Home: Tuscan estate in Washington Township
A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with over 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows, and custom artist details throughout.
A courtyard entrance with a four-car garage and well-manicured landscape provides a grand entrance to the huge foyer.
A winding staircase into the yard.
A winding staircase leads up to three large en suites with decorative molding and views of the surrounding area.
One of the living areas.
One of the living areas.
One of the living areas.
One of the living spaces with hardwood floors, a motorized chandelier, extra large windows and fireplace.
One of the living spaces with hardwood floors, a motorized chandelier, extra large windows and fireplace.
One of the living spaces with hardwood floors and marble fireplace.
A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with over 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows and custom artist details throughout.
Travertine floors lead to a grand room and Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite, and high-end appliances and cabinetry.
Travertine floors lead to a grand room and Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite, and high-end appliances and cabinetry.
Travertine floors lead to a grand room and Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite, and high-end appliances and cabinetry.
Travertine floors lead to a grand room and Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite, and high-end appliances and cabinetry.
Travertine floors in this dining area off the kitchen.
A fireplace in this dining area off the kitchen.
Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite and high-end appliances and cabinetry.
Tuscan designed chef's kitchen with granite and high-end appliances and cabinetry with a door to the pantry.
Pantry and storage area.
One of the outdoor seating areas.
A large outdoor seating area with a grill.
A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with over 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows, and custom artist details throughout.
One of the dining areas.
One of five full baths.
One of two laundry areas.
A winding staircase leads up to three large en suites with decorative molding and views of the surrounding area.
A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with over 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows, and custom artist details throughout.
The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.
A view into the owners suite.
The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.
The master bath.
The master bath.
The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.
The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.
The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.
One of four bedrooms.
One of four bedrooms.
One of four bedrooms.
One of five baths.
One of five baths.
Hardwood floors and a winding staircase.
The staircase down to the lower level.
The lower level living area.
The lower level living area.
A seating area near a second kitchen.
A secondary kitchen and bar.
A secondary kitchen and bar.
A secondary kitchen and bar.
One of two laundry areas.
A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with over 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows, and custom artist details throughout.
The lower level outdoor seating area.
A courtyard entrance with a four-car garage and well-manicured landscape provides a grand entrance to the huge foyer.
    A Tuscan estate in Washington Township designed with more than 12,000 square feet of living space features dramatic ceilings, hardwood and marble floors, motorized chandeliers, extra large windows and custom artist details throughout.

    A courtyard entrance with a four-car garage and well-manicured landscape provides a grand entrance to the huge foyer. Travertine floors lead to a grand room and Tuscan-designed chef's kitchen with granite, and high-end appliances and cabinetry. 

    A winding staircase leads up to three large en suites with decorative molding and views of the surrounding area. The owners suite has hardwood flooring, a master bath, dressing area and closet that measures 1,200 square feet.

    The home has a total of four bedrooms, five full baths and one half bath.

    Located at 57475 Brookside Court, the two-story, 14-room estate is priced at $1,500,000.

    See the listing here:

    jbrown@detroitnews.com

