MI Dream Home: Lakefront Oscoda estate has two-story great room and 1,800-square-foot detached garage

Surround yourself with 425 feet of lakefront along all sports Cedar Lake in Oscoda as the new owner of a two-story estate with over 6,000 square feet of living space.

The four-bed, 4 1/2 bath property sits on St. George's point. The master suite overlooks the lake and includes a side lounge area, complete with TV and refrigerator, and a bath with marble floors, shower walls and a whirlpool deck.

Other highlights include several walk-in closets and a two-story great room with a two-story, two-sided stone fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen has tile floors, a seven-burner stainless steel oven/stove with warmer drawer, granite countertops, and over and under cabinet lighting.

A finished lower-level, designed with 1,700 square feet, includes a half bath, bar and snack area, two large recreation rooms, plus an additional 600 square feet of insulated storage and mechanical area.

A large deck includes an outdoor kitchen with partial granite countertop.

The detached 1,800-square-foot garage has a cathedral ceiling, finished wall, and storage areas covered with sliding barn doors. There's also a loft space for lounging.

Priced at $687,000, the estate is located at 7251 Shoreview, and is just down the street from three golf courses, and only a couple miles from downtown Oscoda. Also nearby is the Au Sable River and thousands of acres of national forest. And, there are miles of canoeing available, four-wheeling, hiking, snowmobil and cross country ski trails.

See the listing here:

