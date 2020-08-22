MI Dream Home: Newly constructed Grosse Pointe Shores estate has elevator and heated garage

You can own a newly constructed, custom-built home on Lake St. Clair in the Village of Grosse Pointe Shores. The French country estate that boasts a full face, select grade limestone exterior.

"This is truly state-of-the-art new construction on Billionaires Row in Grosse Pointe Shores. It sits on over 3 acres of Lake St Clair waterfront with stunning views morning and night,” said Nicholas Asplund, of Lux Partners Global at Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It has beautiful outdoor spaces for entertaining in spring, summer, and fall. This estate delivers in winter months as well with full home theatre, five gas fireplaces, and indoor flooring, garage, driveway and covered porches are all heated."

The 8,184-square-foot property has five bedrooms, five full baths and three half baths. A walnut elevator provides easy access to all three floors of the spacious home.

Other highlights include a spa/hot-tub, barbecue grill, an attached four-car garage, heated covered porches, a Beninati custom in-ground pool, a cabana with full kitchen, bath and laundry, a Wolf outdoor kitchen and outdoor fireplace.

There’s also a movie theater for your personal enjoyment or entertaining guests, a gym, wine refrigerator and gourmet chef’s kitchen by Woodmode with Wolf and SubZero appliances.

Located at 984 Lake Shore, the estate is priced at $5,499,000.

See the listing here:

Recent listings:

— Enjoy over 400 feet of lakefront at St. George's Point

— Tuscan designed estate has winding staircase and four-car garage

— Mid-century modern estate features four-level split and views of Lake Michigan

— Estate inspired by Nantucket beach houses has 175 feet of frontage along Lake Huron

—Restored Grosse Pointe Farms Estate has separate third-floor living area

See all at: detroitnews.com/business/real-estate/

jbrown@detroitnews.com