MI Dream Home: Island Lake estate in Novi offers feel of staycation living

Own a turn-key lakefront estate on Island Lake in Novi and enjoy views from a three-season room complete with a gas fireplace.

"As a Realtor specializing in Island Lake of Novi, this is truly one of the most impressive and meticulously cared for lakefront homes I've had the honor of marketing," said Roger Murray of RE/MAX Classic.

Built in 2005, the 4,562 square-foot home has six bedrooms, and four full baths and one half. Relax after a long hard day in the master bath with Jacuzzi tub, two vanities, and dual head shower with body jets.

The bright gourmet kitchen features granite counters, under cabinet lighting, new oversized island, a wine cooler, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.

A finished lower level walkout is complete with a full kitchen, bar, two refrigerators, double oven, full bath, bedroom and gym. The extra-large closet allows for easy storage of lake toys and equipment, patio furniture and more. There's also easy access to a stamped concrete patio, walkway to the lake and stairs to a composite deck.

Located at 50178 Drakes Bay, the home is priced at $1,550,000.

