MI Dream Home: Customized Lyon Township estate has half-mile of golf course frontage

Live a life of luxury at this huge custom-built estate that sits on nearly 70 acres in Lyon Township, with a minimum of 48 home sites available for future development.

Construction of the 8,000-square-foot property was complete in 2014, and it's designed with five bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The spacious master bedroom suite has a fireplace and bathroom with freestanding tub, Euro shower and heated floors.

"Not only is the home beautiful and built with exceedingly high quality and attention to detail, the land is stunning. The development potential includes golf-course frontage home sites, heavily wooded private home sites and walk out home sites. Developed properly, it really is what the original master plan of one-acre minimum home sites in the township envisioned and the community lends itself to," said Jamie Chobot, associate broker for National Realty Center-Northville.

"(It's) a rural area where farms and open natural areas cohabitate with some suburban development while being in close proximity to modern conveniences," he continued. "Until then a discerning buyer will have it all to themselves for a private oasis where they can entertain, camp, hike & hunt in west Oakland county."

The chef's kitchen has state-of-the art appliances, an island with live edge counters and custom-built knotty alder cabinetry enhanced with iron hardware.

A two-story great room overlooks a fenced yard that boasts a half-mile of golf course frontage. The great room and reading room share a double-sided fieldstone fireplace.

There's also a finished walkout basement with a second kitchen, game room, gymnasium and steam room with aromatherapy.

The estate is located at 56193 Ten Mile and priced at $5.5 million.

