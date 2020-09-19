MI Dream Home: Port Austin Township log cabin has lake views and custom amenities

If you've ever dreamed of living in a log cabin nestled high on a bluff that overlooks a lake, then you won't want to miss out on owning a custom-built estate in Port Austin Township with water views from every room.

Situated along Lake Huron, the home's front entry door is just one of many customized features from its columns and arches to the lighting and staircases.

Built in 2014, the home has three bedrooms, including a large master with custom beams, and a first floor guest room.

The three full baths are all custom built with river rock.

The kitchen is designed with many custom features and opens into a two-story great room with a wall of windows that overlook the lake. It's complete with a five-burner cooktop with separate oven and newer dishwasher.

The property also includes a three-car attached garage with private safe room, several porches and decks for relaxing outdoor time.

Located at 3521 Bluff, the 2,500 square-foot estate is priced at $1,999,995. Pre-approval is required for showings.

