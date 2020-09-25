MI Dream Home: 9,600 square-foot Torch Lake estate sits on 3 acres with private park, beach area

The new owner of a huge estate that sits on 2.95 acres overlooking Torch Lake will have water views from almost every window and a gated entry to welcome them home after a day out and about.

Located in Kewadin, this single family home was built around 2016 and offers 1,100 feet of water frontage with stone patios, private decking and your very own park. There's also a sandy beach area, stone retaining walls and docks.

The home is 9,600 square feet and features a chef's kitchen with Carrera marble countertops, backsplash, island and prep kitchen/pantry adjoining, a Wolf range, double oven, two dishwashers and Subzero refrigerator.

The first floor master wing has marble flooring in the bath, a walk-in closet and wet bar. In total, there are five bedrooms, all en-suite; and two extra half baths. Imported marble flooring and toilets can be found in seven bathrooms.

The main level flooring is rift and quartered white oak with in-floor heating.

Homeowners can spend cold winter evenings relaxing in front of one of five fireplaces throughout the home, which also has an elevator.

Priced at $9,900,000, the estate is located at 11756 West Pointe.

