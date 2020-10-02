MI Dream Home: New Birmingham townhome has private elevator, fireplaces and two-car attached garage

Enjoy carefree living in a new luxury townhome in Birmingham with nearly 4,000 square feet of living space.

Designed by local architect Christopher J. Longe AIA, the Westbrown property at 625 Brown features three bedrooms and four full baths and one partial.

The design of the home boasts a large integrated living space with an open floor plan and many design elements. Among them are 8-inch European oak wood floors, two fireplaces, culinary-grade appliances, granite countertops and spa-like baths.

Also included is pre-wired home automation, a private elevator with access to all levels, a library, personal patio, landscaped courtyard, two-car attached garage, and more.

The property, priced at $2,199,000, is just a three-minute walk from the downtown shopping area.

