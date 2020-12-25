MI Dream Home: Leelanau County property Jolli Lodge has main house and seven cottages

Treat yourself to a life of luxury by owning a piece of land with a main house and seven additional cottages, all nestled in the heart of Leelanau County, off M-22 where you'll enjoy extensive footage along Lake Michigan Beach.

"I've seen several resorts and lodging opportunities on the market over the years. But there is only one Jolli Lodge. The parcel is exquisite; boasting 16 acres and over 700 feet directly on Lake Michigan. As you wind down the driveway to the main lodge, the sprawling view of the crystal blue waters literally takes your breath away," said Elizabeth Hunter of Coldwell Banker Schmidt in Traverse City.

"There is something so magical about this property. The quaint cottages are all unique. Some are tucked away in the trees and others right along the water, all offering beautiful views of the lake," she continued.

"I hear so many stories of people who remember staying at the Jolli Lodge on family vacations when they were children, and they now visit with their own little ones. If a buyer is looking for their own personal get away, or continue operating it as a lodge, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own something very special. A little piece of history.

Hardwoods, evergreens and the nearby lake welcome you to the main house of this historic homestead, which sits along the edge of Good Harbor with views of Pyramid Point, north and south Manitou Islands and sunsets.

The property also includes a tennis court and large pole barn/garage, which offers many options for storage.

This waterfront estate, which offers a great deal of privacy, is located at 29 N. Manitou Trail, and priced at $5,700,000.

The property is owned by the the Jolliffe Family Partnership.

