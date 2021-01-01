MI Dream Home: Orchard Lake Village estate has hilltop views

Take in hilltop views from stone terraces in this three-story Tudor in Orchard Lake Village.

The 14,296-square-foot home nestled in a private cul-de-sac on Upper Straits Lake features rooftop lounging areas and elevator ride to stone terraces and walkways that lead to a sandy beach.

The five-bedroom, seven and two half-bath estate has a first-floor master suite with separate baths and dressing areas, a mahogany paneled library and granite fireplace and an eight to 10-car garage.

Built in 2003, the list price is $5.1 million for the private, 1.6-acre beach-front home in the Trillium Bluff subdivision and situated on 1.6 acres.

