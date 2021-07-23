MI Dream Home: Northville Twp. colonial with marble exterior located near Hines Park

A two-story marble-clad colonial-style home in Northville Township is up for sale.

Located at 18585 Sheldon Road between Six Mile and Seven Mile, the home has an asking price of $5.5 million.

John Goci, an agent with eXp Realty in Michigan who listed the home, said it has several features that make it unlike any other.

For one, he said, the house's exterior is made of marble. For another, its grand foyer entrance makes an impression on anyone who walks through its front door. There's also a large swimming pool with an entire deck and patio made from blue quartzite.

The 17,373-square-foot house sits on 2.33 acres of land and was built in 2005, but remodeled in 2017. It has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

According to Goci, the house was completely renovated from floor to ceiling, including the mechanical systems, during the remodel.

On the first floor, the kitchen features a fireplace, custom cabinets, two kitchen islands, double stacked quartz countertops, two built-in refrigerators, two refrigerator drawers, two under-the-counter refrigerators, and a built-in espresso machine. It also has three sinks, including a farm sink.

Elegant twin staircases lead up to the second floor. There's also an elevator.

Goci said he thinks the staircases, along with the ornate details and custom woodwork of the home's entrance, are among the house's most attractive attributes.

Downstairs, the house's finished basement boasts a 14-foot high ceiling.

Outside, there's an attached carport. A four-car garage is not far from the front door.

On top of that, the home has a great location — it's within walking distance from Hines Park and downtown Northville, he said.

Goci said the house is perfect for anyone with a large family or who likes to entertain large groups.

