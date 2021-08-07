MI Dream Home: Remodeled Beulah home was once a police station, county jail

A western Michigan home that was once the county jail is up for sale.

The house is located at 7157 Prospect Ave. in the village of Beulah, the seat of Benzie County. Beulah is about 32 miles north of Manistee, about 30 miles west of Traverse City and about 258 miles northwest of Detroit.

Asking price for the home is $949,000.

Frank Gillis, the home's owner and seller, said the home's past life as a county jail definitely is a conversation starter.

"The home is extremely unique as it was a former police station and jail with 16 patrolmen and up to 25 prisoners," said Gillis, a former auto company executive turned builder and home renovator. " You would hardly recognize it now since it went through a huge design transformation. It’s now a spacious contemporary residence."

It sits on hill overlooking Crystal Lake and the village and has a large balcony/deck that offers views of both. It's also steps from a bike/hike trail.

Built in 1959, the block and brick home has more than 5,000 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one three-quarter bathroom and one half bathroom. It's also is accessible to people with disabilities.

On its main level, there's a large open living room with two adjacent dining areas and a fireplace. The large gourmet kitchen features two new Bosch refrigerators, a Viking professional range, a dishwasher and microwave.

The primary bedroom is also on the same floor and has an en suite bathroom. There's also an office nook. Off the same hallway, are the three bedrooms and an additional full bathroom.

Below, there's a walkout lower-level garage/studio apartment that has a full bathroom, a laundry and a kitchenette. In addition, there are also two workshops for rainy day tinkering, Gillis said.

Outside, the house has a two-car garage that's accessed in back of the home as well as a patio and gas grill, a large rear drive with space to park a boat and four cars.

Gillis said the house is perfect for a family, a vacation home, a year-round home or an Airbnb rental.

