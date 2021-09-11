MI Dream Home: Grosse Ile colonial has views of Detroit River, Lake Erie

A contemporary colonial-style house that a home construction company owner originally built for his own family on the Detroit River in Grosse Ile Township is up for sale.

The two-story, single-family brick home sits on an acre lot located at 29089 East River Road on Meso Island.

Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms within its nearly 4,500 square feet of space. Asking price for the home is about $1.3 million.

Kim Draper, the real estate agent with Island Realty on Grosse Ile who listed the property for sale, said the home is unlike any other because of its prime location on Grosse Ile, offering panoramic views of both the Detroit River and Lake Erie.

"This beautiful home was custom-built by the builder for his family, which they have occupied for the last 20+ years," she said. "The home sits on nearly 1 acre of premier waterfront and is positioned on the property to allow privacy and to provide spectacular water views of both Lake Erie and the Detroit River. On Grosse Ile, there are many homes with beautiful water views, but very few of them allow you to enjoy both bodies of water."

She also said it has endless custom features and extra touches.

For example, there's a first-floor master suite with a large walk-in closet and private door leading outside to the backyard patio. There's also a dining room with wood floors as well as a large gourmet kitchen and family room with a fireplace. All of those rooms provide an amazing view of the water, Draper said.

Upstairs, the home has another master bedroom with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Nearby, there are two more bedrooms connected by a Jack and Jill bathroom in addition to an office and a game/exercise room.

Outside, the house has an attached three-car, heated garage. There's also a stamped concrete patio at the back of the home. Just beyond the patio and on the river, it has a dock with a 10-ton, a 3-ton and a 1-ton boat hoists.

"It truly checks off all the boxes with two master suites — one on each floor of the home — plus a bonus room that's perfect for a game room, as well as an in-home office, stunning views throughout and an extensive docking system," Draper said. "It’s perfect for a family or empty nesters alike, but especially those who appreciate luxury waterfront living."

