MI Dream Home: Contemporary house on Torch Lake comes with sunset views, boat

It might be the total package: a new, custom-built house on Torch Lake. It offers stunning sunset views. It also comes with a boat and personal watercraft. And it's up for sale.

Located at 11115 Lake Ave., between Hickin Road NW and SW Torch Lake Drive in Rapid City, the contemporary-style home is on a half-acre lot and has 128 feet of frontage on Torch Lake's shore.

Built in2021, the nearly 3,700-square-foot house has three levels, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The asking price is $2.3 million.

"The fact that it's brand new and on the south end of Torch Lake sets it apart," said Don Fedrigon, the real estate broker who listed the property and owner of Re/Max of Elk Rapids. "It's got some great sunrise views and it's just a short boat ride to the famous (Torch Lake) Sandbar."

Off to the side of the house's front door, the living room and dining area beyond it offer a view of the lake. The living room has a fireplace and the dining area leads outside to a spacious deck with a glass railing.

A floating staircase separates the living room and dining area from the house's modern kitchen that features custom, white commercial appliances with bronze hardware, white cabinetry and a large Cambria Quartz waterfall island.

"The kitchen is outstanding," Fedrigon said. "It has a view of the water, matte finish appliances, a farm house sink and 4-inch-thick Cambria quartz countertops. It's just a beautiful kitchen."

The house's bedrooms all offer a view of the lake, but the master suite has a private deck outdoors as well as a luxurious bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet with library ladder.

A family room with custom built-in cabinets and a wet bar is located on the house's lower level. It also boasts a one-of-a-kind 350 bottle nautical wine cellar and ceramic plank flooring.

The house's two other bedrooms are also on the lower level. Like their upstairs counterparts, both bedrooms provide a view of the water.

In addition, there is a second laundry area and walkout access to the backyard.

Outside and between the house and the shore, there are patios, a firepit, a large dock, a pontoon boat and two personal watercraft, which are included in the package.

"This is the ultimate turn-key (property,)" Fendrigon said. "You can move right in and all of the toys are included. There's also a storage condominium for the boat during the off season. It's ready to go."

He also said the home is perfect for a family looking to live on a lake.

"It's a complete summer getaway on Caribbean-blue Torch Lake," he said. "I think it's a great family home and would make a great family getaway up north."

