MI Dream Home: Custom lake house in East Grand Rapids 'an incredible home'

With its roof of tiles, stone-adorned façade and terraces, it looks like a villa on the Mediterranean.

But, the custom-built home is on the shores of an East Grand Rapids lake — and it's on the market.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot house is located in a private cul de sac with gated entry at 2633 Frederick Drive SE in East Grand Rapids, a suburb of Grand Rapids.

Built in 2004, the three-level, four-bedroom, six-full-bathroom home stands on a half-acre lot on the shore of Reeds Lake. The asking price is $5.9 million.

It was listed by Dan and Andrea DeWard with Mitten Real Estate in Grand Rapids.

Dan DeWard said the luxury home's location is one of the things that makes it special.

"It's at a prime location on Reed Lake in East Grand Rapids, which is also a highly desired area," he said. "So not only does it have the lake, but the area where the home is positioned is probably one of the most desirable locations on the lake."

The home's front yard faces the lake and the home is on top of a small hill.

"The elevation is incredible, the way it sits on the hill and the large windows provide grand views of the lake from just about every room in the home and from all three of its levels," he said.

The house also has multiple terraces that also offer views of the water.

In addition, the home is within walking distance to Gaslight Village, a district of shops, restaurants and businesses, DeWard said.

Hope Cares, the home's owner, agrees the house's location make it a great place to live.

"It's Reeds Lake waterfront that's close to the city's offerings," she said. "It's casual lifestyle in a highly sought-after spot."

She added it allows for walking or running around the lake, swimming and boating or "just plain looking at the lake."

But not only does it have a great location, the home itself was built with no expense spared, DeWard said.

Examples are the home's roof, the exterior stone work and the marble flooring imported from Italy inside, not to mention its gourmet chef's kitchen and butler's pantry. It also has three fireplaces, heated floors on all three levels as well as a built-in WalVac central vacuum system.

DeWard said the home would make a great summer home or year-round home for either a couple who are professionals and like to entertain because of its many spaces tailor-made for gatherings or a family. If needed, one or two more large bedrooms could be put in on its lower level, he said.

"Not only is the home's design with multiple bedrooms great for families, but the school district is probably one of the most sought after in our whole area," he said. "It's just an incredible home."

Cares said she loves that the house is flexible and its space is perfect for just about anyone.

"The open floor plan welcomes endless possibilities for either independent or inter-dependent life-styles," she said. "It can accommodate recreations, hobbies, a work-from-home office, cheerful living space for cherished relatives, ample room for guests or even live-in help.

"There's space for sumptuous entertaining as well as intimate gatherings," she said. "Family size is irrelevant here."

Cares also said the home was built with posterity in mind.

"It can easily house a growing family, a luxury seeking couple, a family with parents to keep close by or (who may need) professional assistance in the future. This home is perfect for people who want the best now and in the future."

