MI Dream Home: Brighton Twp. home offers multiple recreation, entertainment options

Given its owner calls it "the house of the three brothers and a princess" in Italian, you might say anyone could live like royalty in it.

And the so-called "Casa De Fratelli Ed Una Principessa" in Brighton Township is on the market.

The two-story 7,500-square-foot house is located at 12264 Boulder Pass near Pleasant Valley and Kensington roads. Built in 2006, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home comes on a 2-acre lot a the end of a cul de sac near Beach Lake.

The asking price is $4.5 million and the house is listed by Dan Callan, director of Team Callan and an associate broker with the Hartland-based RE/MAX Platinum agency.

"This is an incredible home in an ideal location between Brighton and Milford and only seven minutes to Interstate 96," Callan said.

He also said the owner, who designed and created the house, gave the home its name in honor of his four children.

The home is unique because in addition to its looks and classic architecture, it offers multiple options for recreation and entertainment, Callan said.

He points to the house's indoor basketball and sports court, exercise room, sauna, indoor swimming pool and hot tub with a viewing area. There's also a pub, a movie theater, a music room and a secret "hangout" room hidden behind a set of bookshelves.

Outdoors, the house boasts multiple stone verandas, patios and decks. It also has an entertainment pavilion complete with a full bar and brick oven. Furthermore, an unfinished guest house is on the grounds. Plus, there's a lakeside gazebo and a dock on the private, 120-acre lake.

"The new owners will experience multiple options for the best in recreation and entertainment each day that they are at home," Callan said. "(They) and their guests will experience the best of everything and a place for each special activity."

He said the house also reflects the owner's exceptional vision and imagination.

"Especially in the culinary center," the broker said. "It is amazing. Not only that, all seven bedrooms are suites and the bathrooms are superior."

Callan said he thinks the home is not just meant for anybody, though.

"This is the perfect home for a large, active family that loves to entertain and experience the wonders of the world from home," he said. "It provides the perfect atmosphere for a large family unit to thrive and grow in."

