Rents are up 40% in some cities, forcing millions to find another place to live

Abha Bhattarai

The Washington Post

Kiara Age moved in less than a year ago and now it's time to move again: Rent on her two-bedroom apartment in Henderson, Nevada, is rising 23% to nearly $1,600 a month, making it impossibly out of reach for the single mother.

Age makes $15 an hour working from home as a medical biller while also caring for her 1-year-old son, because she can't afford child care. By the time she pays rent - which takes up more than half of her salary - and buys groceries, there's little left over.