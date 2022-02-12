MI Dream Home: Mid-century modern house in Ann Arbor has ties to famed developer

A mid-century modern home in Ann Arbor that shares ties to Willow Run's B-24 bomber plant and Michigan Stadium is up for sale.

The one-story, bi-level home is located at 2225 Belmont Road between Washtenaw Avenue and Huron Parkway and south of Geddes Avenue.

Built in 1950, the more than 7,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half bath. The asking price is about $3.6 million and the house is listed by Jeffrey Post with Jeffrey Post Real Estate in Ann Arbor and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Snyder & Company, Realtors.