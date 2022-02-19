MI Dream Home: New house in Traverse City offers views of East Grand Traverse Bay

A new Traverse City house with views of the East Grand Traverse Bay and access to a private marina in addition to a hiking trail along the shore is on the market and will be ready for full-time occupancy within the next few weeks.

The home is located at 15895 Waters Edge Drive in the Peninsula Shores Waterfront Community, a new subdivision. The private, gated community sits near Bluff and Boursaw roads and is nestled between M-37 and the Grand Traverse Bay's East Arm.