MI Dream Home: New house in Traverse City offers views of East Grand Traverse Bay

Front exterior of the home on Waters Edge Drive in Traverse City, MI.
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

A new Traverse City house with views of the East Grand Traverse Bay and access to a private marina in addition to a hiking trail along the shore is on the market and will be ready for full-time occupancy within the next few weeks.

The home is located at 15895 Waters Edge Drive in the Peninsula Shores Waterfront Community, a new subdivision. The private, gated community sits near Bluff and Boursaw roads and is nestled between M-37 and the Grand Traverse Bay's East Arm.

