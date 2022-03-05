MI Dream Home: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home near Ann Arbor comes with 75 acres

A home near Ann Arbor inspired by legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright that comes with 75 acres is on the market.

The three-story house is a gated estate located at 3900 North Dixboro Road near M-14 between U.S.-23 and M-153 in Superior Township.

Custom-built in 1994, the more than 5,100-square-foot home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bath. The asking price is $4.8 million and the house is listed by Keith Brandt, broker and owner of Brandt Real Estate in Northville.