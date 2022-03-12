MI Dream Home: Custom Harsens Island home offers view of St. Clair River

A custom-built Harsens Island home on the St. Clair River's south channel that's up for sale comes with views of the water and an extra lot suitable for a guest house or rental property.

The house is located at 1825 South Channel Drive on Harsens Island.

Built in 2006, the nearly 2,800-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The asking price is $1.1 million and the house is being sold by its owner, Bernado Licata. He's dubbed the property and home "Licata's Landing."