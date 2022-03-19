MI Dream Home: New Buffalo home on Lake Michigan has pool, home theater

Two tickets to paradise aren't necessary at a New Buffalo luxury home that's not only on Lake Michigan, it's on the market.

The house is located at 51005 Lake Park Drive off of Grand Beach Road near U.S.-12 and Lubke Road in New Buffalo Township.

The property is about as far west in Michigan as anyone can travel. "It doesn't get any more southwest Michigan than this," said Pete Weber, an agent with Harbor Country Listings/EXP Realty in New Buffalo who listed the house.