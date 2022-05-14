MI Dream Home: Summit Twp. Colonial offers 'old charm' and 'sanctuary'

A colonial-style home in Summit Township with lots of yesteryear appeal is on the market.

The two-story house is located at 2200 Spring Arbor Road between Morrell Street and Springcrest Boulevard. The township is about five miles away from downtown Jackson.

It also offers easy access to Interstate 94 and U.S.-127 and is within walking distance to Cascades Falls, a county park that features a man-made waterfall, said Maria Kopicki, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel in Birmingham, who listed the house.