MI Dream Home: Victorian mansion in Brush Park offers modern touches, old-school design

It's not quite a castle.

But with a five-car garage, an award-winning bathroom and even a turret this sprawling 6,700-square-foot home on the market for $3,695,900 in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood still feels fit for royalty.

The home at 82 Alfred St. was built in 1879 by James P. Donaldson, Matt O'Laughlin, selling the home for Max Broock Realtors, told The Detroit News. In the time since, it has lived a lot of different lives — a boarding house, a forgotten and run-down space, and now a freshly updated gem in one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods.

"There's a lot of development happening around it, really modern development just a block over," O'Laughlin said. "Retail is starting to fill in, plus bars and restaurants and more. It's half a block to Woodward, making it walkable to the major sporting arenas, too."

In remodeling the home, the current owners took care to maintain certain details, including protecting some of the original woodwork, molding and fireplaces. The effect is a house that is classic in its style even as is full of upgraded modern touches in its kitchens (there are several) and bathrooms.

With nine bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, the home plays up its most notable architectural features. Many rooms have sizable windows and glamorous crown molding. In some rooms, ceilings slope or walls curve to truly fit every inch into the sizable house.

Lovers of interior design will recognize one bathroom from the cover of last summer's Detroit Design, where it won first place for interior use of tile "for its imaginative materials and attention to detail." The design, by Anahi Hollis Design, was celebrated for using its exposed brick as a foundation for "a quiet push-pull of contrast and coordination" that "achieves a cohesiveness that avoids feeling matchy-matchy."

That's not the only beautiful feature, though. Each room of the home offers something different for its next owner, from upgraded appliances to ornate woodwork to incredible floors.

But to find it all in one unified home is a rarity, O'Laughlin said. While Brush Park was once known for its Victorian mansions, only a handful are left.

"Those that are left were typically were converted into multi-family condos, so you lost a lot of those architectural details of woodwork and fireplaces," he said. "The others that have been saved are just kind of the shell, so you lost the fireplaces and you definitely lost all the woodwork. It's cool that this one was still intact. It definitely needed a ton of work, but it's come together beautifully.

The home could be ideal for a single family, he said, or for someone interested in renting out rooms for traveling medical professionals or even "Airbnb-style."

The property has two additional parcels besides the one the house sits in, he said, a unique feature for the neighborhood. O'Laughlin said it could be a great space for entertaining or a private garden — really, any form of an outdoor oasis in the middle of the city.

"There are really limitless options for this house," he said.

