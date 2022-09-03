MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams

Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St.

The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.

Named "Castello Montebello," the property claims more than 18,000 square feet. From the first step onto the property, real estate agent Patricia Prose said, visitors immediately can tell it is a special property.

The home is protected by a gate up front, and the driveway lined with Bradford pear trees winds to a home with six garage spaces and a garden that, in the spring, has thousands of tulips bloom.

"It looks like a Monet painting," said Prose, who is married to the home's owner, Thomas Prose. The land used to be an orchard, she said, but he wanted to repurpose it.

"He was living in a 2,400-square-foot home and his business took off, so he said 'I'm going to build something that I love,'" Prose said.

Inside, it gets even more grandiose. It offers seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, hand-painted murals, drapes adorning the windows multiple stories high and more. Those who want to relax can wander to the in-home theater, which Prose said was designed to be a replica of New York's Paramount Theatre, to the library space, or to the wine cellar tucked away inside a high-end bank vault.

Large spiraling staircases, beautiful chandeliers and elaborate woodwork throughout the home help to drive home the regency feel of the house. It would be a great space to have large family gatherings or to entertain, Prose said, adding that both President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush have visited before.

The home is private but not isolated, which Prose expected could be a significant benefit for the home's next owner.

"It's an oasis that's walking distance to downtown Northville," she said.

Most importantly, even after years, Prose said she is still constantly finding new features of the home. There are places that could stand to be updated, she noted, like the wallpaper that probably won't match a new owner's tastes, but the house and its core features have been well-maintained, she said.

The intricacies — in the woodwork, the mural, the drapes — may not match minimalist modern standards, for the right owner, those pieces will be an asset.

"It would be a perfect space for a family, someone with a lot of grandkids," Prose said. "It really has it all."

hharding@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Hayley__Harding