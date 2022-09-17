MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors

Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows.

And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale.

Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham, who listed the house, said it's within walking distance of downtown Royal Oak and downtown Ferndale.

Built in 1926, the more-than-2,100-square-foot home sits on a lot that's about a tenth of an acre. The house has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a half bathroom.

The asking price is $599,000.

"From the outside, you can't tell how many surprises it has inside," Lin said.

For example, he said, the home has kept many of its charming 1920s architectural details, but has also added all the modern-day functionality.

And its good looks have prompted local magazines and newspapers as well as the Pleasant Ridge Home and Garden Tour to highlight the house, the associate broker said.

Inside, the house has hardwood floors throughout, a formal dining room and a Motawi tile gas fireplace in the living room.

But Lin said in his mind a few things make the house stand apart.

One of them is the interior is courtesy of Dan Davis Design in Ferndale, he said.

Another is the chef's kitchen with a cathedral ceiling, large island, leathered granite countertops, copper sink and heated cork floor.

He also points to the sunroom with its skylight, heated tile floor and French doors that open onto a private stone patio that leads to the gardens and koi pond.

There's also another patio on the second floor that overlooks the backyard and the street.

In addition, the home's basement has a handcrafted, wood coffered ceiling above a lounge area complete with a wet bar and gas fireplace, Lin said.

He said the house is perfect for someone who "loves a historical home with all the luxury features."

