MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres

By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it.

And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale.

Built in 1970, the house is located at 25900 Romany Way near Franklin Road and 14 Mile Road.

The asking price for the house is $1,099,000 and it's listed by Jessica Weisman, a Realtor with the Agency Hall & Hunter in Birmingham. The sale also includes an additional parcel of adjacent land, she said.

Weisman said one of the things that makes the house unique is it was designed by Ken Neumann, founder of Neumann/Smith Architecture in Southfield. His work includes General Motors Corp.'s Service Parts Operations World Headquarters, the National Corvette Museum, the Detroit Science Center, the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, the Warren Civic Center, and numerous projects in the city of Detroit.

Another of the home's selling points is its location. It's on a private lot in downtown Franklin and nestled among trees.

Inside, the home has a sophisticated, modern look at every turn as well as an open floor plan perfect for entertaining and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a view of its surroundings. "You feel as if you are living amongst nature in a tree house, even from the indoor pool and primary suite," the Realtor said.

The house also has plenty of creature comforts and luxury touches. The primary suite, for example, has a sitting room, an office, as well as walk-in closets. The indoor pool has electrical panels in the ceiling and is lined with doors that open to a private outdoor oasis and expansive terrace.

But one of the house's best features is the amount of natural light inside, Weisman said. "You do not even need to use electricity during the day."

She said the home would be perfect for a car collector — especially with its six-car garage that comes with a car lift — or someone who appreciates contemporary design and nature.

