GAR Building in Detroit has new owner, to become event space, steakhouse

Detroit's historic Grand Army of the Republic Building, also known as the GAR Building, has a new owner.

West Bloomfield-based firm Barbat Holdings announced Wednesday that it had bought 1942 Grand River Ave. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The new owners say they plan to use the five-story, 30,000-square-foot building as an event space that will feature a new steakhouse restaurant, Prime Concepts Detroit. The building is expected to open this spring.

“Situated in the heart of the District Detroit and Grand Circus Park, the GAR Building has been an icon since opening in the late 1800s,” Joe Barbat, chairman and CEO of Barbat Holdings, said in a statement Wednesday. “We plan to allocate space for a public memorial room that will display many artifacts that have been left behind to ensure that the building's historic character is preserved and highlighted. Our team is honored to add this historic landmark to our portfolio of properties.”

The building, constructed in 1899, was once a gathering place for Civil War veterans. Brothers Tom and David Carleton along with Sean Emery renovated the building from 2011 to 2015, resulting in the 2019 Governor's Award for Historic Preservation. Barbat Holdings purchased the building from New GAR LLC.

Barbat’s purchase of the GAR Building is the latest for the real estate investment and management company that oversees more than 2 million square feet of shopping centers, multi-family, office and medical space, with more than 1 million square feet within Detroit.

Among Barbat's Detroit properties are residential apartment buildings Gabriel Houze at 305 Michigan Ave., Philip Houze at 415 Clifford St. and Briggs Houze at 114 W. Adams. The company also redeveloped the former Michigan Oriental Theater, also at 114 W. Adams, which houses PAO Detroit, a Pan-Asian restaurant concept. Executive chef Alex Farhat, who leads the culinary team at PAO Detroit, will lead the team at the GAR Building, along with Alec Kanno, general manager and operating partner, the firm said.

"The community has consistently welcomed our residential developments and dining concepts over the years, and our goal with the GAR Building revitalization project is to continue attracting more people to live, work and dine in the city," Barbat said.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN