Bedrock to open restored historic Book Tower in downtown Detroit this spring

Bedrock said Monday it will begin pre-leasing for its residential units at Book Tower in April as the development prepares to open this spring.

The seven-year, $300 million-plus historical restoration project is near completion, the firm said.

“Eight years ago, I said that Book Tower would be the most game changing and exciting redevelopment project in Detroit,” Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, said in a news release Monday. “Today, we are thrilled as we prepare to re-open one of the most iconic, and interesting buildings in the entire city. Detroiters have always recognized the importance and historic significance of Book Tower, and we are ready to honor that sentiment as we put into service and deliver the meticulously restored property back to the community.”

When it opens, the historic Book Tower at 1265 Washington Blvd. will offer retail, hotel, office and residential space. Bedrock purchased the long-unoccupied Italian Renaissance-style building in 2015. Work included restoring the original limestone and masonry façade, replacing more than 2,400 historically accurate windows and converting former office space into more than 229 residential units.

The development will include a 117 ROOST Apartment Hotel, 52,000 square feet of retail, offices and three dining options. There will also be co-working, meeting and event space.

Bedrock employed New York-based architecture firm ODA for the architecture and interior renovation, Detroit-based Christman Brinker for construction and Kraemer Design Group for the historic preservation.

“When we acquired Book Tower, Bedrock took on more than just a dilapidated building — we inherited an iconic property that held a century of Detroit’s history and elegance,” Kofi Bonner, chief executive officer at Bedrock, said in a statement Monday. “We understood the special place Book Tower holds in the hearts of Detroiters and we made sure our work was approached with the utmost thought, care and intention. Book Tower will soon be reborn as a space for residents, visitors and guests to gather and create new stories — once again building on its legacy as this city’s true architectural gem.”

According to the Book Tower site, the available residential units listed range from $1,100 a month for a 406-square-foot, one-bathroom studio to $4,300 a month for a 1,204-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment. No information was immediately available for the two-bedroom units.

The announcement Monday comes a month after Bedrock unveiled a new plan for its development in the footprint of the firm’s previously delayed Monroe Blocks project. Now called Development at Cadillac Square, the 1.5 million-square-foot project will include residences, retail, parking and offices. The first phase of that project is expected to begin in 2024 with the third and final phase expected to be complete in 2031.

