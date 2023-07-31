Rocket Companies appoints Varun Krishna as next CEO

Detroit-based Rocket Companies has appointed fintech executive Varun Krishna, 41, as its new chief executive officer, effective Sept. 5, the firm said Monday.

Former Rocket CEO Jay Farner retired in June after 27 years with the company. Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Rock Holdings and a longtime Rocket executive, has been serving as interim CEO during a search for a new CEO.

Krishna has more than 20 years of experience in building consumer platform strategies for global fintech companies, Rocket said in a press release. Most recently, Krishna was executive vice president and general manager of Consumer Group of Intuit Inc., where he oversaw the organization's consumer and tax products and services, including TurboTax and TurboTax Live. Krishna also worked as senior director of product at PayPal, managing the company's global consumer product team.

Krishna has a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

"Varun is a visionary leader with a proven track record of helping consumers achieve financial freedom. Throughout his career, he has delivered innovative, technology-driven client experiences for complex personal transactions in large, fragmented markets," said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, which includes mortgage, real estate and financial services businesses, in a statement.

Krishna said in a statement he's "honored to join the Rocket Companies team. Rocket has a rock-solid foundation and tremendous potential, with its comprehensive ecosystem and industry-renowned technology, strong brand and award-winning client service."

Rocket also announced Monday that Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and president and COO of Rocket Companies, is intending to retire Sept. 5. Krishna will succeed Walters at that time as Rocket Mortgage CEO and Emerson will become president and COO of Rocket Companies.

