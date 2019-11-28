Dearborn — Call it Black Thursday with all the trimmings.

Thousands of Metro Detroit shoppers ditched their Thanksgiving birds to stand in line Thursday waiting for stores and malls to open with unbeatable deals.

Ali Kondil and his cousin, Zack Nasser, were the first in line at Best Buy in Dearborn when they arrived at noon. Just before the store opened at 5 p.m., the line of customers waiting to enter wrapped around the building, as it did at the Target and Walmart stores nearby.

"Honestly, we showed up at noon and I thought the line was going to be around the store by then, as it usually is on Black Friday," said Kondil, 27, from Dearborn Heights.

It's the "year of the TV," managers of big-box retailers like Best Buy and Meijer told The Detroit News. This year, retailers are focused on deals in electronics, gaming and appliances, while focusing doorbusters on televisions.

Kondil got off his line shift at Ford at 4 a.m. and said he didn't plan on buying this year, but the electronic deals were too sweet to miss.

Like most people in line, he waited to purchase a TV for more than $300 off. He purchased a 58-inch Insignia TV, a PC gaming system, Apple AirPods and received an Amazon Echo for free. His total bill at Best Buy: $1,800, $400 more than he intended on spending.

"Normally, I don't want to give up my grandma's cooking but the deal was too good," Kondil said. "It's worth it. You make some friends in line, got to spend time with my cousin. We even got a hookah cup to pass the time, delivered straight to the front of the line from Cloud 9 hookah."

Nasser, visiting from Orlando, also bought the same TV and said he'd figure out how to ship it to Florida.

The store had a heavy security presence "to ensure everyone's safety" during a busy night, said Ben Brown, general manager of Best Buy. He said over the years, Best Buys has slowly expanded and stretched deals across six days starting as early as the Sunday prior.

"The community loves it," said Brown, who celebrated his 20th Black Friday on Thursday. "Even this year, having Black Friday deals actually released Sunday, as you can see, the line still wraps around. Our community looks forward to it, but we don't want people to feel forced to come on Thursday and we have options to shop early."

He said 58-inch TV's are what people came for and what they will constantly restock throughout the two-day shopping frenzy.

However, Meegan Holland, spokeswoman of the Michigan Retailers Association said that Black Friday deals have forcefully grown outside the two-day window but are happening later than usual.

"The interesting thing about this kick-off to the holiday shopping season is that it happens six days later than in 2018," Holland said. "It’s hard to tell what impact the shorter shopping window will have on purchasing."

Other hot items this year are the new iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Beats wireless headphones, iRobot Roombas and Ring security doorbells.

"People are shopping for gadgets and buying gift cards. Those never go out of style," Holland said. "I don’t think we have the Instant Pot phenomenon this year, but certainly, air fryers and smart ovens will do well."

For the sixth year, Hadi Allouch and his family stood in line at Best Buy, waiting to buy new TVs and technology deals.

"We got in line at 4 p.m. and we're lucky we're only at the corner of the store, but it's less people this year because usually, the line would be around the store," said Allouch, 18, from Dearborn. "We eat late, so this is something we get to do each year is buying a new TV for the house. This year, it's the Samsung 75-inch for $200."

Even though Kondil hit the line first and managed to buy all he wanted and more, he wasn't all that happy about it: "I wish they would go back to Fridays because now it's Black Thanksgiving."

