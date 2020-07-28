It’s toe lickin’ good.

In case 2020 wasn’t strange enough, KFC and aesthetically polarizing shoe company Crocs have banded together to release bizarre new footwear Tuesday, “Good Morning America” reports.

“A Truly Original Recipe,” the product page dubbed the limited edition collaboration, asking, “Do you love world famous fried chicken? Do you love Crocs? Do you love brand spokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then, boy, howdy, do we have something for you.”

KFC partnered with Crocs to introduce this spring’s hottest shoes – Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs. Included with purchase are two Jibbitz charms made to resemble and smell like fried chicken. (Photo: KFC/Crocs, TNS)

The Kentucky Fried Chicken x crocs, which have already sold out, boast the fast food chain’s signature red and white stripes – usually reserved for buckets of greasiness – on the sole and fried chicken imagery along Crocs’ signature perforated top, only this one is adorned with “two Jibbitz charms made to resemble and smell like fried chicken.”

Don’t get too excited though: The Jibbitz are “NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION,” the product page warns.

In fact, the charms just look like chicken fingers someone strategically (and questionably) placed atop one’s shoe for no reason.

But, as Crocs says, the true purpose of the new footwear is to “make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken finally come true.” Whether that’s something anyone sober has actually ever aspired to is another matter entirely.

