Here's when retailers are opening for Black Friday

It seems the trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day is over, with most major retailers opting to wait until Black Friday itself.

Many of those retailers have been pushing deals since fall to unload high inventories of some items.

Retailers are hoping customers still decide to spend this season despite inflationary pressures. The National Retail Federation is still forecasting holiday retail sales this month and next will grow 6% to 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.

Below are store hours for major retailers and local shopping centers. Hours may vary depending on location:

Bed Bath and Beyond : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Bass Pro Shops : Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Best Buy : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Big Lots : Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday Burlington : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open at 7 a.m. Black Friday, check local store hours for closing

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open at 7 a.m. Black Friday, check local store hours for closing Cabela's : Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Costco: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Black Friday

Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Black Friday Dick’s Sporting Goods : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Dollar General : Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open regular hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Black Friday

: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, open regular hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Black Friday Fairlane Town Center : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Great Lakes Crossing Outlets : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Home Depot : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday JCPenney : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Kohl’s : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to midnight Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 5 a.m. to midnight Black Friday Laurel Park Place : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Lowe’s : Closed Thanksgiving Day, normal business hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, normal business hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Black Friday Macy’s : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Black Friday Michael’s : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Meijer : Open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to midnight Black Friday

: Open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, 6 a.m. to midnight Black Friday Nordstrom : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Oakland Mall : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Office Depot and OfficeMax : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open regular store hours (usually 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open regular store hours (usually 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Black Friday Old Nav y and Gap stores : Hours will vary by location, but most stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day; hours vary by brand and location Black Friday

y : Hours will vary by location, but most stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day; hours vary by brand and location Black Friday Petsmart : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Sam’s Club : Closed Thanksgiving Day, early shopping for Plus members: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., hours for all members: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, early shopping for Plus members: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., hours for all members: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday Somerset : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Southland Mall : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Staples : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Black Friday Target : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday TJ Maxx / Marshall’s / Home Goods : Closed Thanksgiving Day, most stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, most stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday Twelve Oaks Mall : Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday Walmart: Closed Thanksgiving Day, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

