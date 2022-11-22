Rihanna's Savage X Fenty unveils location of new Detroit store

The Detroit News

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty will open its new Detroit location on Woodward Avenue downtown, Bedrock officials announced Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the lingerie brand unveiled its plans to open six retail locations across the country. Besides Detroit, they'll open in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Atlanta, St. Louis and Newark, Delaware.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” said superstar Rihanna in a press release. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Aside from lingerie, Savage X Fenty also loungewear and sportswear along with men’s underwear and sleepwear.

The new location at 1442 Woodward Ave. is within walking distance of where another high profile brand, Madewell, closed its Detroit location earlier this spring.