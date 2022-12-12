New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon.

The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.

What’s Amazon One? It’s a new biometric, touchless payment system offered by the brand. Users hover their palm over the Amazon One device at a store, it identifies them by the uniqueness of their palm and charges the connected debit or credit card. Shoppers can enroll at the Amazon One device kiosk at the market.

“At Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do, so being able to offer this innovative, convenient and seamless retail experience for our guests is certainly a win,” said the casino's general manager John Drake in a media alert. “We’re thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this cutting-edge technology to Detroiters for the first time.”

Hollywood's Market Express is a 400-square-foot store that sells nuts, chips, candy and other snacks, plus beverages and souvenirs. It's located inside the Monroe Market, a fast-casual food hall that offers made-to-order hot food like burgers, pizza and tacos. The casino, hotel and market, formerly Greektown Casino, is at 1211 Chrysler Drive in Detroit. Visit .hollywoodgreektown.com.

