Dittrich Furs to close Bloomfield Hills store, consolidate with Detroit location

Local retail institution Dittrich Furs has sold the building that has housed its Bloomfield Hills showroom for more than 45 years and plans to consolidate the business at its Midtown Detroit location.

The 130-year-old family business will consolidate operations at 39515 North Woodward Ave. with its Midtown Detroit location at 7373 Third Ave, said Jason Dittrich, president of the company. The company's 25 employees will work from the Detroit location.

“We have two master furriers and a team of seamstresses where we do all the work,” Dittrich said of the Detroit location. “Our cold storage facility is located here in our Detroit store. All of our accounting, office work and billing is done in Detroit. We felt it was time to consolidate and we felt we could better serve our customers from one location. It allows us to put our entire inventory in one location.”

According to Bloomfield Hills property tax records, Moceri/DM Investments LLC purchased the property. The entity is registered to Auburn Hills-based homebuilder Dominic J. Moceri.

Dittrich declined to comment on the purchase price, however a property tax affidavit filed with Bloomfield Hills shows a purchase price of $3 million, according to Crain’s Detroit Business who first reported the sale.

Dittrich said they explored numerous options for the property for about five years. The 5,829-square-foot building sits on 1.25 acres. Dittrich said his grandfather was the driving force behind building the retail location on Woodward in 1977.

“We considered everything from developing the property to splitting the existing building into different units to selling the property,” Dittrich said. “We had all those different options on the table.”

Dittrich said the company is considering a satellite location in northern Oakland County with more retail traffic. The location on Woodward is isolated, he said.

“As wonderful a location as it is, for retail shopping it’s always been kind of isolated,” he said. “With the Detroit that Detroit’s been going over the years and becoming more of a destination area for shopping, dining and entertainment and the amount of traffic we’re seeing here, we figured it was the best move for us.”

Dittrich Furs has been in business since 1893. The final day of operations for its North Woodward location is April 22.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN