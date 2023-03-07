Luxury retailer Balenciaga opens first store in Michigan

Balenciaga, a high-end luxury retailer, has opened its first location in Michigan at Troy's Somerset Collection.

Shoppers can find the 3,300-square-foot store, which opened Feb. 17, in the mall's south wing in a space designed to have an "experiential raw architecture," according to a news release. Europe-based Balenciaga sells shoes, bags, accessories, jewelry, eyewear and other items ranging from $300 to nearly $12,000, according to its website.

The store "showcases the brand’s experiential Raw Architecture concept, in which codes of luxury retail are reevaluated and interiors are designed with respect to existing structural elements," the release said. "The Raw Architecture concept was conceived to question the nature of authenticity, through details that evoke the passage of time, like simulated corrosion and rough edges."

Robert Mihelich, a retail property expert at JLL Inc., said it makes sense that the luxury store would locate in Troy for its first Michigan location.

“The higher-end shopper that would be anywhere here in Michigan and even in Canada (would) shop the Somerset Collection," he said. "With the caliber of tenants or retailers there, that would be the likely place a store like that would locate.”

Because Somerset attracts the “elite of the elite” in terms of wealth, the shoppers there are likely more insulated from the impact of inflation, he said.

“People will still go to the Guccis, the Louies, the Rolexes of the world," Mihelich said. “I would say they're going to give it their best shot ... It's kind of the wait and see and see how the public reacts to them and see how they do. I know that Chanel seems to do very well. Louis Vuitton seems to do very well, so we’ll see how it goes.”

mjohnson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @_myeshajohnson

Staff Writer Candice Williams contributed.