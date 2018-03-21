Both locations of Joe Muer will offer Easter brunch. (Photo: Joe Muer)

Make the holiday gathering a little easier by letting someone else do the cooking and clean-up. Here is what some area restaurants are offering on Easter Sunday:

All events are April 1. Reservations may be required.

Red Dunn Kitchen: An a-la-carte brunch menu featuring house-smoked and house-brined corned beef hash, “huevos benedictos” and ricotta raspberry pancakes. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Regular dinner service is 3-10 p.m. 1331 Trumbull, Suite 100, Detroit. (313) 887-9477 or reddunnkitchen.com.

Joe Muer Seafood: Easter buffet with sushi, raw bar, breakfast items, carving station, entrees and desserts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $49, $20 ages 6-12. Regular dinner service is 4-9 p.m. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609. joemuer.com.

Gold Cash Gold: A-la-carte brunch menu with spring-centric specials including an Easter basket-themed doughnut. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Grey Ghost: An Easter brunch with pastries for the table, an entree and coffee or tea. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35, $15 for kids. 47 E. Watson, Detroit. (313) 262-6534.

Nomad Grill at Best Western Premiere: Omelet station, carving station, fresh griddled pancakes, salads, roasted vegetables, baked citrus salmon, scrambled eggs, bacon, eggs Benedict, desserts and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $37.95, $16.95 children, kids younger than 6 eat free with paid adult. 26555 Telegraph, Southfield. (313) 567-2622 or thenomadgrill.com.

Andiamo Restaurants: Brunch buffet offered 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (and some places 4 p.m.) at the Bloomfield Township, Clarkston, Dearborn, Livonia, Sterling Heights and Warren restaurants. $29.95-$32.95 and $14.95-$17.95 for children. Some locations offer a dinner buffet, too. Visit andiamoitalia.com.

Waves Chill & Grill: Easter buffet with salads, fruit display, blintz, vegetables, Siracha salmon, chicken piccata, West Virginia baked ham, Polish sausage, carved prime rib, bread and desserts. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95, $14.95 ages 5-10. 24223 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 773-3840.

Livernois Tap at Axle Brewing Co.: Chef Elliott Patti serves brunch with some Easter-themed specials and a fleet of “beer-tails.” There will be an egg hunt. 10 a.m. 567 Livernois, Ferndale. (248) 284-2422.

Rugby Grille: A four-course, fixed-price Easter brunch with options like pretzel-crusted striped bass, lamb porchetta, country-fried steak and hot cross French toast with raise puree, pickled grapes, rum panna cotta and toasted peanut streusel. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $65. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. (248) 642-5999.

Vinotecca: Brunch buffet with three attended chef stations, omelet bar, build-your-own pasta station, carving stations, baked French toast, smoked salmon Benedict, pastries and desserts. Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. $45, $15 for ages 4-12. 210 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 203-6600.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood: A three-course, fixed-price brunch with choices like pan-seared steak and eggs, lobster quiche florentine, shrimp and grits and an Alaskan king crab omelet. Brunch is served 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $49, $15 for children. Signature dinner menu is also available. 2100 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-7319.

Rusty Bucket: Family-friendly brunch menu including chicken and waffles, braised short rib hash and a kids menu. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 42874 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. 30450 Telegraph, Bingham Farms. 18785 Traditions, Northville. 15400 Sheldon, Northville. myrustybucket.com.

Novi Chophouse: Breakfast buffet with hot and cold food, carving station, desserts and kids’ favorites. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $45, $18 for kids 6 and older. 27000 South Karevich, Novi. (248) 305-5210.

Bently Banquet Center: Celebrate Easter in a grand ballroom with a buffet brunch featuring salad, fruit, breakfast foods, omelet station, carved prime rib, chicken piccata, rolls, dessert and soft drinks. Cash bar available. Seatings at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. $26, $23 seniors, $13 ages 5-10. 646 Biddle, Wyandotte. (734) 285-4044.

Freighters: A daylong brunch featuring carved ham, carved New York strip, omelet station, breakfast meats, pancakes, mac and cheese, chicken, whitefish with lemon caper, pasta salad, desserts, soft drinks and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $26.95, $14.95 ages 5-12. 800 Harker, Port Huron. (810) 941-6010.

