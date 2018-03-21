Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade is Sunday in Greektown. (Photo: Picasa)

our picks

DETROIT GREEK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

in Greektown

All things Greek will march down Monroe street in Greektown Sunday starting at 3 p.m. to celebrate Greek Independence Day, an uprising against the Ottoman Empire in the 1820s. greekparades.com.

MARCHE DU NAIN ROUGE

in Midtown

Costumed revelers will march through the Cass Corridor to banish the evil Nain Rouge from the city once more. The party train starts at Second and Canfield at 1 p.m. Sun. and marches down Second to the Masonic Temple where the Nain will be met head on. There’s a family-friendly party inside the Masonic afterward. marchedunainrouge.com.

ALL THINGS DETROIT

at Eastern Market

A shopping bonanza featuring local sellers, this event is expected to draw 12,000 people and have 250 participating businesses. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $5-$15, free for children 6 and younger. Early entry tickets available. 2934 Russell, Detroit. iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

Jammin for Joseph with Scotty McCreery at Fillmore Detroit, country, 5:30 p.m. Thurs. $25-$35. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Protest the Hero at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

The Dean Ween Group at Majestic Theatre, rock, 7 p.m. Thurs. $20-$40. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

FRIDAY

Electric Six with Northern Faces at Blind Pig, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $15. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Bun B at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 10 p.m. Fri. $35. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

SATURDAY

Mike Epps with Don “DC” Curry, Rickey Smiley and Michael Blackson at Fox Theatre, 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sat. and 7 p.m. Sun. $56-$129. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-6611.

21 Savage at Masonic Temple, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sat. $55 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

Alexandra Silber at Black Box Theatre at Detroit Opera House, Broadway, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $25-$125. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 405-5061 or cabaret313.org.

Tracy Morgan at MGM Grand Detroit, comedy, 8 p.m. Sat. $62.50. 1777 Third, Detroit. (877) 888-2121.

Zoso — a Tribute to Led Zeppelin at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $11 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Adult. with Aaron Dillaway and HIDE at El Club, electronic/rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $15. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

SUNDAY

Chief Keef at Saint Andrew’s Hall, hip-hop, 7 p.m. Sun. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Dan Savage at Royal Oak Music Theatre, comedy/advice, 7 p.m. Sun. $35-$75. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

P!nk with Bleachers at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $47.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

TUESDAY

Creed Bratton at Saint Andrew’s Hall, comedy, 8:30 p.m. Tues. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Iced Earth at Saint Andrew’s Hall, metal, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $25 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8916.

Lorde with Run the Jewels and Mitski at Little Caesars Arena, pop, 7 p.m. Wed. $39.59-$99.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

live music

THIS WEEK

Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Seventh at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical, 10:45 and 8 p.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. $15-$100. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Kenny Parker Band at Blue Goose Inn, blues, 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $4. 28911 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores. (586) 296-0950.

THURSDAY

Koffin Kats at Token Lounge, rock/punk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $15. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

FRIDAY

Orchard Lake Philharmonic at First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, classical, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Fri. $5 for afternoon concert; evening concert is free-will donation. 26165 Farmington, Farmington Hills. OrchardLakePhil.org.

Ryan Dillaha & the Miracle Men, the Rushmores and Native Horrow at Ghost Light, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. planetant.com.

Kate Hinote & the Disasters at Black Lotus Brewing Co., pop/rock, 7 p.m. Fri. No cover. 1 E. 14 Mile, Clawson. (248) 577-1878.

Lynch Mob at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $20. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Girl Fight, Free Bleeders, Junk Food Junkies and Flower Girl at Outer Limits Lounge, indie/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $5 donation to Ruth Ellis Center. 5507 Caniff, Detroit.

Global Fridays with jessica Care moore and Dunya Mikhail at Arab American National Museum, poetry/music, 8 p.m. Fri. $15, $10 members. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Shawn Butzin and the Buskers with Gasoline Gypsies and the Barbarossa Brothers at Loving Touch, Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $8. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

The Mega 80s at Magic Bag, pop/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $12. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Chastity Brown at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Fri. $15. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

SATURDAY

Benefit for Doctors Without Borders with Irish and American traditional music at Gaelic League/Irish-American Club, Irish/traditional, 5 p.m. Sat. Donations taken at the door. 2068 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 537-3489.

Elvis impersonator Sherman Arnold with Brian Grob as Buddy Holly and more at Huron Valley Eagles #3732, pop/rock, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sat. $20 (includes dinner at 5:30 p.m.). 13636 Telegraph, Flat Rock. (734) 231-8358.

Curtis Harding at Shelter, singer/songwriter, 6 p.m. Sat. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Michigander, Brother Son, Olivia Millerschin and Noah de Leon at Magic Stick, pop/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $12 in advance, $15 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Prince Daddy and the Hyena at Pike Room, rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $10. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

The Lucid Furs, Red Stone Souls, Bourbon Train and Trout at Small’s Bar, rock, 8 p.m. Sat. $8. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

Golden Torso, Brown Angel, Them Teeth and Coffin Feeder at Cellarman’s, punk/metal, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 24310 John R, Hazel Park. (586) 413-4206.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents Sergei Babayan at Seligman Performing Arts Center, classical, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$65. 22305 W. 13 Mile, Beverly Hills. (313) 335-3300.

SUNDAY

Chamber Soloists of Detroit presents Eric Nowlin, Wei Yu, Aaron Berofsky and Pauline Martin at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 2 p.m. Sun. $30, $27 seniors and $10 for students younger than 25 with ID. A light brunch starts at 1 p.m. for advanced ticket holders. 23225 Gill, Farmington Hills. (586) 944-5353.

Pkew Pkew Pkew with the Purps and Bathroom of the Future at Small’s Bar, punk/rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $8. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. (313) 873-1117.

We Banjo 3 with Talisk at the Ark, Americana, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $25-$40. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

MONDAY

Knocked Loose at Magic Stick, rock, 6 p.m. Mon. $16 in advance, $18 at the door. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

TUESDAY

Coast Modern at Shelter, rock, 6 p.m. Tues. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

WEDNESDAY

Speed, Tordini, King Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Wed. $20. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

clubs/djs

THURSDAY

Vindata and Electric Mantis at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

FRIDAY

Le Youth at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Fri. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

SATURDAY

The Main Event: Models and Bottles 2018 Birthday Celebration at the Crofoot, 10 p.m. Sat. $40-$50. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“Bubble Schmeisis” performed by Nick Cassenbaum at the Schvitz, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 and 9 p.m. Fri., 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 6 p.m. Sun. $40. 8295 Oakland, Detroit. ums.org.

Tammy Pescatelli at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“The Snow Geese” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 6 p.m. Sat., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sun. and 8p .m. Wed. (through April 15). $28 and up. 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. (248) 377-3300.

Ben Creed at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“It’s No Joke, It’s Murder!” a murder mystery dinner show at Lapeer Country Club, 5:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show. $25. 3786 Hunt, Lapeer. (810) 683-9811.

“One Harlem Night” at Fisher Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $50. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

“Who Run the World” at Planet Ant, 8 p.m.-Fri.Sat. and 6 p.m. Sun. (through April 7). $20. 2357 Caniff, Hamtramck. Planetant.com.

SATURDAY

An evening with poet Mohja Kahf at Arab American National Museum, 6 p.m. Sun. Free with RSVP at arabamericanmuseum.org. 13624 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 582-2266.

Watch What Crappens with Ben Mendelker and Ronnie Karam at Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $25, $75 VIP. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

The Pump and Dump Show at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 7 p.m. Sat. $25-$40. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

visual arts/film

OPENING SUNDAY

“FUNction” show with 50 Michigan artists at Charach Gallery at Jewish Community Center, 1-4 p.m. Sun. opening reception (runs through May 10). 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. (248) 432-5579.

ONGOING

“Al Held Luminous Constructs: Paintings & Watercolors From the 1990s” at David Klein Gallery, runs through April 28. 1520 Washington, Detroit. (313) 818-3416.

etc.

SATURDAY

Autism-friendly screenings of “A Wrinkle in Time” at area Emagine Theaters, 10:30 a.m. Sat. $5. emagine-entertainment.com/michigan.

SUNDAY

Autism-friendly Easter Bunny visit at Fairlane Town Center, 9-11 a.m. Sun. 18900 Michigan, Dearborn. Enter near P.F. Chang’s. CentriaAutism.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2puN20S