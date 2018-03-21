ON SALE FRIDAY

“Men Are from Mars – Women Are From Venus Live!” City Theatre, May 4-5, $56

Allee Willis to perform “Allee Willis Loves Detroit,” City Theatre, May 18-19, $45

Beck, Fox Theatre, July 6, $35-$99.50

Godsmack and Shinedown, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 22, $25 lawn, $78 lawn four-pack, $55-$99.50 pavilion

L7, Saint Andrew’s Hall, July 24, $25

Slightly Stoopid, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Aug. 11, $25 lawn, $80 lawn four-pack, $35-$65 pavilion

G-Eazy, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 16, $29.50 lawn, $90 lawn four-pack, $39.50-$79.50 pavilion

I Love the ’90s with Salt-N-Pepa, Montell Jordan, Kid ’n’ Play, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 17, $25 lawn, $75 four-pack, $35-$85 pavilion

Gov’T Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule and the Avett Brothers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 25, $25 lawn, $49.50-$89.50 pavilion

Boy George & Culture Club and the B-52s with Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 30, $20 lawn, $80 lawn four-pack, $39.50-$99.50 pavilion

Joan Baez, Michigan Theater, Oct. 2, prices TBA

Kansas, Fox Theatre, Oct. 27, $45-$125

Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 29, $40-$55

ON SALE SATURDAY

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 11, $29.50 lawn, $89 lawn four-pack, $39.50-$99.50 pavilion

ON SALE MARCH 30

Celtic Thunder, Fox Theatre, Oct. 6, $23.50-$53.50

ON SALE NOW

Air Supply, MGM Grand Detroit, March 30

Fozzy, Shelter, March 30

Judas Priest, Masonic Temple, March 31

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, MGM Grand Detroit, March 31

Sleep, Fillmore Detroit, March 31

Insane Clown Posse, Fillmore Detroit, April 1

Justin Timberlake, Little Caesars Arena, April 2

Andy Grammer, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 3

A$AP Ferg, Fillmore Detroit, April 5

Dashboard Confessional, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 5

Pop Evil, Fillmore Detroit, April 6

Wild Child with the Wild Reeds, Otus Supply, April 6

Lewis Black, Fillmore Detroit, April 7

Saved by the 90s, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 7

Thirdstory, Shelter, April 7

Darci Lynn and Friends Live, Fox Theatre, April 8

Janine, Shelter, April 8

Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, Fillmore Detroit, April 10

Cradle of Filth, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 12

A Jazzy Night Like This with Euge Groove, Peter White and Keiko Matsui, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

Nick Jonas, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, April 14

Moose Blood, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 14

The Purple Xperience, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 14

SiriusXM Advanced Placement Tour with Mansionair, Mikky Ekko and NoMBe, Shelter, April 16

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness & Friends, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 17

Lisa Lampanelli, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 19

Nick Swardson, Royal Oak Music Theatre, April 20

Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy with Peta Murgatroyd, Fox Theatre, April 21

Fab Faux, Michigan Theater, April 21

Rick Astley, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 21

Indigo Girls, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 22

Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather, Saint Andrew’s Hall, April 22

2018 Stars on Ice Tour, Little Caesars Arena, April 28

X Ambassadors with Jacob Banks, Fillmore Detroit, April 28

“On Your Feet,” Fisher Theatre, May 1-13, $39 and up

Modest Mouse, Fillmore Detroit May 2 and 3

Kygo, Masonic Temple, May 3

Sopranos featuring Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico and Steve Schirripa, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, May 4

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J and George Wallace, Fox Theatre, May 5

Jonathan Butler and Pieces of a Dream, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, May 5

Ooh La La Lucha, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 5

Dr. Jordan Peterson, Fillmore Detroit, May 6

Brooklyn Bridge, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, May 6

Anthony Hamilton, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 6

Haim, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

Smallpools, Shelter, May 8

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, May 9

Chris Tomlin’s “Worship Night in American Tour,” DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 10

Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe Burlesque Revue, Fillmore Detroit, May 10

Tom Jones, Detroit Opera House, May 11

Ghost, Fillmore Detroit, May 12

Madison Beer, Shelter, May 12

Anderson East, Shelter, May 13

Bhad Bhabie with Asian Doll, Shelter, May 16

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Fillmore Detroit, May 17

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, Little Caesars Arena, May 20

Rodney Carrington, Fillmore Detroit, May 20

Vance Joy, Fox Theatre, May 22

Eddie Money, DTE Energy Music Theatre, May 25

Emmure, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 25

Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 27

Post Malone, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, May 29

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls with Lucero, the Menzingers and Homeless Gospel Choir, Fillmore Detroit, May 31

Khalid, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 1

Tech N9ne, Fillmore Detroit, June 3

Dave Matthews Band, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 6

Ledisi with Melanie Fiona and Tweet, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, June 7

Poison and Cheap Trick, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 8

The Scintas, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, June 8

Jackson Browne, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 8

Primus and Mastodon, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 9

Millie Jackson, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, June 9

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 9

Paul Simon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 10

Chrisette Michelle, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, June 10

Thirty Seconds to Mars, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 12

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 13

Chon with Polyphia, Tricot and TTNG, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 13

Badfish — a Tribute to Sublime, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 14

Shania Twain, Little Caesars Arena, June 15

Jack Johnson with G. Love & Special Sauce, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 15

Dirty Heads, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 15

“Frank. The Man. The Music.,” Detroit Opera House, June 16

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 17

Sloan, Saint Andrew’s Hall, June 20

Imagine Dragons, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 21

Richard Marx with Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, June 21

Sam Smith, Little Caesars Arena, June 22

Night Riots, Shelter, June 23

Mike Tyson, MGM Grand Detroit, June 24

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the Head and the Heart and Old Crow Medicine Show, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 24

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 26

John Fogerty and ZZ Top, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 27

Logic, DTE Energy Music Theatre, June 30

Kidz Bop, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, June 30

Keith Sweat, SWV, En Vogue, Stokley and Vivian Green, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, June 30

Bill Burr, Fox Theatre, July 1

Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 1

Ray Lamontagne with Neko Case, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 1

Roger Daltrey performing the Who’s “Tommy” with Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

David Blaine, Fox Theatre, July 7

Arcade Fire, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 7

Evanescence and Lindsey Sterling, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 9

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 11

Journey and Def Leppard with the Pretenders, Comerica Park, July 13

Weezer and Pixies, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 13

Zac Brown Band, Comerica Park, July 14

Kesha and Mackelmore, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 18

2018 Vans Warped Tour, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 20

Tedeschi Trucks Band with Drive-By Truckers and the Marcus King Band, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 21

Radiohead, Little Caesars Arena, July 22

Dan and Phil “Interactive Introverts,” Fox Theatre, July 24

“Bring It! Live,” Fox Theatre, July 27

Coheend and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, July 27

Jim Gaffigan, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 28

MOPOP Festival, West Riverfront Park, July 28-29

Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers + Ann Wilson of Heart, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 31

Arctic Monkeys, Masonic Temple, Aug. 1

Charlie Puth, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 2

Boyz II Men, MGM Grand Detroit, Aug. 3

Shakira, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 4

Kenny Chesney, Ford Field, Aug. 4

The Smashing Pumpkins, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 7

David Byrne, Fox Theatre, Aug. 10

Lynyrd Skynyrd and more, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 10

Chicago and REO Speedwagon, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Aug. 12

Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ford Field, Aug. 13

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 16

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds, Fillmore Detroit, April 18

Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Aug. 28

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 1

Bruno Mars, Little Caesars Arena, Sept. 15

Pentatonix, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 15

André Rieu, Fox Theatre, Sept. 18

Ozzy Osbourne, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Sept. 19

Eva Evola, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 21

Eric Burdon, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 28

Najee & Eric Roberson, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Sept. 29

James Bay, Masonic Temple, Sept. 29

Kevin Hart, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 5

Elton John, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 12 and 13

Eagles, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 14

Foo Fighters, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 15

MC50 Kick Out the Jams 50th Anniversary Tour, Fillmore Detroit, Oct. 27

Champions of Magic, Fox Theatre, Nov. 2-3

Josh Groban with Idina Menzel, Little Caesars Arena, Nov. 7

Concert updates

Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels’ Saturday concert at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom has been postponed until June 23 due to illness. Tickets for Saturday’s show will be honored on the June date, or refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase.

Information

(800) 745-3000, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or aeglive.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2HTKnEy