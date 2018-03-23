Pink performs at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday. (Photo: Ryan Aylsworth)

1. “One Harlem Night” at Fisher Theatre: Billed as a “jazz musical thriller,” this production stars Sherry Henderson, Brian White, Darrin Henson and Carl Payne. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $50. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000.

2. Marche du Nain Rouge in Midtown: Costumed revelers will march through the Cass Corridor to banish the evil Nain Rouge from the city once more. The party train starts at Second and Canfield at 1 p.m. Sunday and marches down Second to the Masonic Temple, where the Nain will be met head on. There’s a family-friendly party inside the Masonic afterward. marchedunainrouge.com.

3. Pink with Bleachers at Little Caesars Arena: Pop singer Pink brings her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Detroit in support of her seventh studio album of the same name. The release was named one of the best albums of 2017 by People and Rolling Stone. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $47.50 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

