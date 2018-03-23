Comedian/actor Mike Epps brings his tour to the Fox Theatre. (Photo: Maury Phillips, Getty Images)

Saturday

p.m. Check out comedian Mike Epps when he brings his “Platinum Comedy Tour” to the Fox Theatre for two performances. The tour also features Don DC Currry, Rickey Smiley and Tommy Davidson. 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m. Sat. $56-$129. 2211 Woodward, downtown Detroit. Call (800) 745-3000, or visit 313Presents.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Saturday / Sunday

a.m. The 23rd annual Novi Backyard, Pool & Spa Show will offer homeowners tips and advice about designing, building, purchasing, planning, maintenance, safety and landscaping, all under one roof at Suburban Collection Showplace. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $4 children 6-14, and free for those 5 and younger. 46100 Grand River, between Novi and Beck, Novi. Call (734) 398-9700 or visit NoviPoolShow.com.

a.m. Grab the little ones and hop on over to Somerset Collection for a visit with Hester Fairweather, the first bunny of spring, who can be found in front of a candy cottage in the North Grand Court. Activities include having pictures taken with Hester ($20), and playing the Candy Collection game on a life-size Candy Land-inspired board for fun and prizes ($5 per person). 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. Corner of Big Beaver and Coolidge, Troy. Visit thesomersetcollection.com.

a.m. Engines will be revved up for the Hot Rod and Racing Expo at Suburban Collection Showplace. Presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, the expo features new equipment manufacturers and retailers from all forms of the motorsports and hot rodding industry – restoration, road race, drag race, circle track, engine builders, truck and trailer manufacturers, race tracks, and more. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Parking is $5. Call (248) 974-7004 or visit hotrodracingexpo.com/.

Sunday

p.m. The 17th annual Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade will make its way down Monroe in Detroit’s historic Greektown. The parade will, once again, raise funds for the Hellenic Museum of Michigan. 3 p.m. Sun. Near Lafayette and Beaubien, downtown Detroit. Visit detroitgreekparade.blogspot.com/.

p.m. Black Marriage Day 2018, held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, will be held for married couples, as well as engaged couples, those seriously dating, or planning to get married. Couples will have the chance to win prizes for dinner and more. The day is celebrated in 300 communities nationwide. 7 p.m. Sun. $50 per couple (advance) and $55 (at the door). 315 East Warren, Detroit. visit thewright.org.

p.m. Just in time for the wedding season, Brides To Be Bridal Show comes to Vintage House Banquets and Wedding Chapel. See what Detroit-area wedding professionals have to offer to ensure your wedding is a day to remember. Noon-3:30 p.m. Sun. $7 advance, $9 at the door. 31816 Utica, Fraser. Call (586) 228-2700, or visit bridestobe.us.

p.m. Don’t miss the opening reception for FUNction, an exhibit of creative works in ceramics and furniture by more than 50 Michigan artists, at the Janice Charach Gallery. 1-4 p.m. Sun. The exhibit runs through May 10. 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit. Call (248) 432-5579, or visit www.charachgallery.org.

p.m. Cranbrook House will open its doors for a three-part series of piano recitals, presented by the Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary. The first in the series is “The Pianist as Virtuoso,” featuring Julia Siciliano, an award-winning concert pianist and rising talent on the world stage who’s performed in North America, Central America, and Europe. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and the performance begins at 3 p.m. $30, $25 members. (The series continues April 15 and May 6.) Cranbrook House Library, 380 Lone Pine, Bloomfield Hills. Visit https://housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

p.m. Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings presents “Rhythm in Movements” at the Birmingham Unitarian Church. Featured performer will be Grammy award-winning saxophonist and soprano chair of the PRISM Quartet, Timothy McAllister. The performance begins at 3 p.m. with the concert preview beginning at 2:15 p.m. $25, $22 seniors, $10 students. All tickets are $7 more at-the-door. 38651 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. Call (248) 559-2095 or visit detroitchamberwinds.org.

