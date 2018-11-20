Maxwell will be at the Fox Theatre on Dec. 1. (Photo: Horatio Hamlet)

Donnell Rawlings, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 29

The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, Nov. 30

VNV Nation, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Nov. 30

August Greene, Fillmore Detroit, Nov. 30

Maxwell, Fox Theatre, Dec. 1

Ministry, Majestic Theatre, Dec. 1

Steel Panther with Wilson, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 2

Dispatch with Raye Zaragoza, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 2

Joe Perry, Crofoot Ballroom, Dec. 3

YBN Nahmir, YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Cordae, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 3

Melissa Etheridge — The Holiday Show, Michigan Theater, Dec. 4

“The Book of Mormon,” Fisher Theatre, Dec. 4-9

Extreme Midget Wrestling, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 4

98 Degrees, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 5

Travis Scott, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 5

Blaine’s Not So Silent Night with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ben Rector, Brynn Elliott and BFE, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 5

John Legend, Fox Theatre, Dec. 6

Chase Rise, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 6

The Beach Boys — Reason for the Season Christmas Tour, Michigan Theater, Dec. 6

Stars, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 6

The Piano Guys “Christmas Together,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 7

Eve 6, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 7

Sabrina Benaim, Shelter, Dec. 7

Tom Morello, El Club, Dec. 7

All-Star Comedy Festival with Lavell Crawford, Earthquate, Nephew Tommy, Rod Man, Coolaide, John Witherspoon and Dominique, Fox Theatre, Dec. 8

Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes, El Club, Dec. 8

Harry Hudson, Shelter, Dec. 10

“Aladdin,” Detroit Opera House, Dec. 12-Jan. 13

The Internet, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 12

“Twas a Girls Night Before Christmas: The Musical,” City Theatre, Dec. 13-16

Nash FM’s A Very Country Christmas with Scotty McCreery and more, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 14

Small Town Murder Presents: Shut Up and Give Me Murder!!, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 15

Brooklyn Queen, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 16

Straight No Chaser, Fox Theatre, Dec. 19

“A Christmas Story: the Musical,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 20-22

The Dan Band, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 21

Moscow Ballet “Great Russian Nutcracker — Dove of Peace Tour,” Fox Theatre, Dec. 23

Big Show 2018 with Lil Wayne, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and more, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 27

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms, Fillmore Detroit, Dec. 27

WWE Monday Night Raw, Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 28

Cedric the Entertainer, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, Dec. 28

Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghost of Christmas Eve,” Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 29 (two shows)

Every Avenue, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Dec. 29

“Rent,” Fisher Theatre, Jan. 8-20

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo,” Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 10-13

Alabama with Chris Janson, Fox Theatre, Jan. 10

Brothers Osborne, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 11

The Prince Experience – A Tribute to Prince, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 12

Fusion Shows 11th Birthday Celebration with Japanese Breakfast and more, Crofoot Ballroom, Jan. 12

Lettuce, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 16

“Rock of Ages,” Fox Theatre, Jan. 18-19

Hank von Hell with Against the Grain, El Club, Jan. 22

The Phantom of the Opera, Detroit Opera House, Jan. 24-Feb. 3

Kongos, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 24

The Magpie Salute, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 25

The Native Howl, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 26

Experiments in Conversation featuring Sam Harris and Eric Weinstein, Fillmore Detroit, Jan. 28

Dylan Scott, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Jan. 31

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 1

Here Come the Mummies, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 1

Bring Me the Horizon, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 4

Young Dolph, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 4

The Devil Makes Three, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 5

“Friends! The Musical Parody,” City Theatre, Feb. 6-10

Greensky Bluegrass, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 8-9

Wanda Sykes, Detroit Music Hall, Feb. 8-9

“Legally Blonde — the Musical,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 9

Cher with Nile Rodgers & Chic, Little Caesars, Feb. 12

Bas, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 12

Sarah Brightman, Fox Theatre, Feb. 13

Toni Braxton, Fox Theatre, Feb. 14

Eric Church, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 15-16

Mike Epps with Guy Torry and Karlous Miller, Fox Theatre, Feb. 15

Needtobreathe, Michigan Theater, Feb. 15

Candlebox, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 16

“Pinkalicious the Musical,” City Theatre, Feb. 16

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Majestic Theatre, Feb. 19

The Wall Live Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 20

Kelly Clarkson, Little Caesar Arena, Feb. 21

Umphrey’s McGee, Fillmore Detroit, Feb. 22-23

“My Favorite Murder,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 22

Monster Energy Supercross, Ford Field, Feb. 23

2Cellos, Fox Theatre, Feb. 23 (two shows)

You Me at Six, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Feb. 27

Jeff Dunham, Little Caesars Arena, Feb. 28

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” Fox Theatre, Feb. 28-March 3

Michael Bublé, Little Caesars Arena, March 1

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Fillmore Detroit, March 1

Harlem Globetrotters, Little Caesars Arena, March 2

Lewis Black, Michigan Theater, March 2

State Champs, Fillmore Detroit, March 2

Ella Mai, Saint Andrew’s Hall, March 2

Switchfoot, Fillmore Detroit, March 3

Disturbed, Little Caesars Arena, March 5

Mariah Carey, Fox Theatre, March 8

Cypress Hill & the Hollywood Undead, Fillmore Detroit, March 10

Kiss, Little Caesars Arena, March 13

“Tap Dogs,” Fox Theatre, March 14

All Star Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Scarface, Warren G, Too $hort and more, Masonic Temple, March 16

The Musical box Premieres – A Genesis Extravaganza, Fillmore Detroit, March 19

“Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Little Caesars Arena, March 21-24

Experience Hendrix Tour with Joe Satriani, Dave Mustaine and more, Fox Theatre, March 23

Metric, Fillmore Detroit, March 25

Mumford & Sons, Little Caesars Arena, March 27

“Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Fox Theatre, March 29-31

Dream Theater, Fillmore Detroit, April 2

Muse, Little Caesars Arena, April 4

“The PJ Masks Live,” Fox Theatre, April 4

Sebastian Maniscalco, Fox Theatre, April 5 (two shows)

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Fillmore Detroit, April 9

Celtic Woman, Fox Theatre, April 10

Why Don’t We, Fox Theatre, April 11

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Fox Theatre, April 12

Musical Tribute to Prince featuring Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience, the World’s greatest Prince Tribute Show, Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, April 13

“The Sound of Music,” Fox Theatre, April 13-14

Brian McKnight, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, April 18

Pink with Julia Michaels, Little Caesars Arena, April 26-27

Trevor Noah, Fox Theatre, April 26

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! King For a Day,” Fox Theatre, April 27

Derek Hough, Fox Theatre, April 30

Jack & Jack, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 1

Midland, Saint Andrew’s Hall, May 2

Lany, Fillmore Detroit, May 8

1975 with Pale Waves, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, May 11

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Fox Theatre, May 20

Tom Segura, Fox Theatre, June 1

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature, Little Caesars Arena, June 18

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 5

Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Little Caesars Arena, July 20

Train and Goo Goo Dolls, DTE Energy Music Theatre, July 23

Jon Bellion, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, July 30

Shawn Mendes, Little Caesars Arena, Aug. 5

Peter Hook & the Lights, Saint Andrew’s Hall, Oct. 31

Carrie Underwood, Little Caesars Arena, Oct. 31

Stephanie Mills’ Saturday concert at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom has been canceled. Refunds available at the point of purchase.

