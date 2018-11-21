Fusilli is on the new menu at Filippa’s in Shelby Township. (Photo: Filippa’s)

Dining calendar

Drunks of Antiquity: The History Bar Tour: Visit some of the city’s oldest and most notorious bars for stories and drinks. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $39.99, $37.99 for seniors. Book at thedetroitbus.com.

Tiki Prom at Gold Cash Gold: To celebrate its four-year anniversary, this Corktown restaurant is hosting a pop-up event with guest bartender Marta Jean Evans Wilson from Chicago. She’ll serve punches and a boozy slushie. Gold Cash Gold will also be collecting canned goods from diners for Gleaners Food Bank in exchange for 10 percent off the bill. 5 p.m. Sun. for pop-up. Food drive is 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for brunch and dinner 4-10 p.m.. 2100 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 242-0770.

Anniversary rollback pricing at Jim Brady’s: This Royal Oak restaurant will roll prices back to 1954, the year the original Jim Brady’s opened in Detroit. Deals include a burger and fries for $1.30, a Manhattan cocktail for $1.95 and chili for 60 cents a cup. Dine-in only and entrees are limited to one per person. Proceeds will benefit the no-kill New Beginnins Animal Rescue. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 28. 1214 S. Main, Royal Oak. (248) 306-1954.

Hall of Whiskey at Fisher Building Lobby: A tasting event featuring rare whiskey, bourbon and Scotch, plus whiskey-paired snacks from Bistro82 and live music. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30. $75 in advance, $85 at the door. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. mthallofwhiskey.com.

Vietti Wines and Piemonte Urbani Truffle Dinner at Cafe Cortina: Explore the cuisine and wines of this region with this special multi-course dinner. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $165 per person. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (917) 770-3589 or (248) 474-3033 for reservations.

First Anniversary Party at Founders Taproom - Detroit: This Michigan beer maker will celebrate its first year in the Cass Corridor with food, music and exclusive and rare beers. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 8. No cover. 456 Charlotte, Detroit. (313) 335-3440.

Dining and food news

Changes at Filippa’s: A Macomb County favorite for 40 years, Filippa’s restaurant and banquet hall is making some updates with a new chef, James Henry, and an updated menu featuring season and local items like Michigan trout, crab cakes and fusilli, a pasta dish with pesto, bacon, kale and more. Filippa’s is at 45125 Mount in Shelby Charter Township. Call (586) 254-1311 for reservations.

Bring your own cup to 7-Eleven: Find the biggest cup (or bucket, punch bowl, thermos, etc.) you have and bring it to any participating 7-Eleven Friday for the chain’s annual Bring Your Own Cup Day. So long as its leak-proof, sanitary and fits in the store’s BYOC display cutout you can fill it up with the Slurpee of your choice for $1.49.

Ashe Supply Co. closes Rivertown location: Coffee shop Ashe Supply Co. closed its Rivertown Warehouse District location at 225 Jos Campau earlier this month. The owners cite lack of continuous foot traffic, according to a sign on the door. The Ashe Supply Co. at 1555 Broadway in Detroit is still open.

