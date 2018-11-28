Buy Photo Detroit’s menorah will be lit Sunday afternoon at Campus Martius. (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

our picks

RAINBOW CITY ROLLER RINK

in Downtown Detroit

The Library Street Collective pops up with this colorful and inflatable roller rink by artist duo FriendsWithYou. Weightless sculptures will hang from the ceiling as skaters glide around a striped floor. 2-9 p.m. Wed.-Sun. starting Friday and running through Jan. 27. Free admission; skates and lockers available. 1001 Woodward, Detroit. rainbowcitydetroit.com.

‘THE DOLLOP’

at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mixing history with comedy, “The Dollop” podcast comes live to the stage of the Royal Oak Music Theatre with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. 8 p.m. Fri. $29.50-$55. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

MENORAH IN THE D

at Campus Martius

Celebrate Chanukah with the lighting of Detroit’s menorah, plus family-friendly winter activities, marshmallow-roasting pits, strolling street performers, food trucks and more. 4:30 p.m. Sun. Free. 800 Woodward, Detroit. menorahinthed.com.

big shows

THURSDAY

San Holo at Majestic Theatre, electronic, 7 p.m. Thurs. $25. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Leftover Crack with Negative Approach, Crazy and the Brains and Teener at Magic Stick, punk, 7 p.m. Thurs. $22. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Three Days Grace at Caesars Windsor, rock, 7:30 p.m. Thurs. $30 Canadian and up. 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor. (800) 991-7777.

FRIDAY

Atreyu at Majestic Theatre, metal, 6 p.m. Fri. $25 in advance, $30 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

VNV Nation at Saint Andrew’s Hall, electronic, 7 p.m. Fri. $29.50. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

J Mascis with Luluc at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $28. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Savoy Brown featuring Kim Simmonds at Magic Bag, blues/rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, R&B, 8 p.m. Fri. $30 and up. 7069 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200.

3Oh!3 and Emo Nite at Crofoot Ballroom, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $25. 1 S. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333.

Singer-songwriter Maxwell will perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday night. (Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

Ministry at Majestic Theatre, Industrial, 6:30 p.m. Sat. $39.50 in advance, $45 day of. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Marcus King Band with Ida Mae at Saint Andrew’s Hall, blues/rock, 7 p.m. Sat. $20 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Trailer Park Boys at Masonic Temple, comedy, 7 p.m. Sat. $32.50 and up. 500 Temple, Detroit. (313) 638-2724.

“Too Hot to Handel” with the Rackham Choir at Detroit Opera House, jazz/classical/holiday, 7:30 p.m. Sat. $33-$73. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464.

Maxwell at Fox Theatre, R&B, 8 p.m. Sat. $30.50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

Book of Love at Magic Bag, synthpop, 8 p.m. Sat. $25-$50. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

JD McPherson at El Club, singer/songwriter, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

Bars of Gold with Minihorse and Dogleg at Blind Pig, rock, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Handel’s “Messiah” at Hill Auditorium, 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $16-$40. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

SUNDAY

Underoath with Dance Gavin Dance, Crown the Empire and the Plot in You at Royal Oak Music Theatre, rock, 6 p.m. Sun. $29.50 and up. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980.

Steel Panther at Fillmore Detroit, rock/metal, 7 p.m. Sun. $10.10 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Dispatch at Saint Andrew’s Hall, rock, 7 p.m. Sun. $40.50 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Aaron Lewis at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, singer/songwriter, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $36-$45. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

TUESDAY

Phosphorescent with Liz Cooper and the Stampede at Saint Andrew’s Hall, singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Tues. $11 and up. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Melissa Etheridge at Michigan Theater, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $35 and up. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

Protomartyr and Preoccupations at Blind Pig, rock, 8 p.m. Tues. $15 in advance, $18 day of. 208 S. First, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-8555.

WEDNESDAY

Blaine’s Not So Silent Night featuring Michael Franti and more at Fillmore Detroit, pop/rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $9.63 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Travis Scott with Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wes at Little Caesars Arena, hip-hop, 7:30 p.m. Wed. $29.95. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000.

98 Degrees at Christmas at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, pop/holiday, 8 p.m. Wed. $43-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700.

live music

THIS WEEK

Aguanko at Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe, 6 p.m. Thurs. and Fri. and 6 and 9 p.m. Sat. $15 for weekend sets. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe. (313) 882-5299.

“Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II” with Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall at the Max, classical/pop, 10:45 a.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $24-$115. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Fort Street Chorale performs Handel’s “Messiah” at Fort Street Presbyterian Church, classical/holiday, 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $25. 631 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 961-4533.

THURSDAY

Philippe LeJeune Trio at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

Bill Grogan’s Goat, the Paco Hidgon Band and Wakefire at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Pink Talking Fish at Magic Bag, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $18. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

FRIDAY

Sinatra tribute with Gary Sacco and Elvis tribute with Matt King at Ukrainian Cultural Center, 7 p.m. Fri. $40 (includes dinner buffet at 7 p.m.). 26601 Ryan, Warren. (586) 757-1278.

TSO Tribute Show at Token Lounge, rock, 7 p.m. Fri. $10. 28949 Joy, Westland. (734) 513-5030.

Cave, Matthew Smith and Pato y Pato at PJ’s Lager House, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10-$12. 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

Red Wanting Blue at Shelter, rock, 8 p.m. Thurs. $20. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

Strange Heart with After Dark Amusement Park and more at Loving Touch, rock, 8 p.m. Fri. $10. 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

Super Birthday with Kommander at Outer Limits Lounge, rock, 9 p.m. Fri. $7. 5507 Caniff, Detroit. (313) 368-8192.

Stella Noon and Caravan Gypsy at Cadieux Cafe, eclectic folk, 9 p.m. Fri. $5. 4300 Cadieux Cafe, Detroit. (313) 882-8560.

SATURDAY

Elvis Hitler with Devious Ones and the Zotz at Small’s Bar, rock/punk, 8 p.m. Sat. $10. 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. smallsbardetroit.com.

Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer with the Bruised Reed at 20 Front Street, pop/folk, 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 20 E. Front, Lake Orion. (248) 783-7105.

Hot Tuna Acoustic at the Ark, classic folk, 8 p.m. Sat. $45 and up. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

Wume with Pure Rave, Koltay and DJ Greg Baise at UFO Factory, rock, 8:30 p.m. Sat. $8 in advance, $10 at the door. 2110 Trumbull, Detroit, ufofactory.com.

Alex Harding’s Organ Nation at Cliff Bell’s, jazz, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $10. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543.

SUNDAY

All Red Christmas Jazz Party with Sir Kalvin and the Crew at Baker’s Keyboard Lounge, jazz, 1:30-4 p.m. Sun. $20. 20510 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 384-2104.

Chamber Soloists of Detroit present violinist Alexander Kerr and pianist Pauline Martin at St. John Lutheran Church, classical, 2 p.m. Sun. $30-$27 seniors, $10 students. 23225 Gill, Farmington Hills. (586) 944-5353 or chambersoloistsdetroit.org.

Griffin House at the Ark, Americana, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

MONDAY

Bill Kirchen’s Honky-Tonk Holiday at the Ark, Americana, 8 p.m. Mon. $20. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1451.

WEDNESDAY

Trophy Eyes and more at Magic Stick, rock, 6 p.m. Wed. $17 in advance, $20 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

Caamp at Shelter, indie folk, 6:30 p.m. Wed. $15. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 961-8961.

John Grant at El Club, rock, 8 p.m. Wed. $20. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793.

clubs/djs

FRIDAY

Bro Safari and UFO! at Magic Stick, 9 p.m. Fri. $20 in advance, $25 day of. 4120 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-9700.

SATURDAY

OMNOM at Grasshopper Underground, 9 p.m. Sat. $10. 22757 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 298-0330.

stage/comedy

THIS WEEKEND

“A Christmas Carol” at Meadow Brook Theatre, 7 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and 2 p.m. Wed. (through Dec. 23). $23 and up. Wilson Hall, Room 207, Rochester Hills. (248) 377-3300.

Kathleen Madigan at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Fri. and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sat. $30-$35. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 542-9900.

“Cry it Out” at Detroit Public Theatre at Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. and Wed. (through Dec. 9). $25-$40. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111.

Bill Hildebrandt at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. Thurs. and 8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080.

“Evidence of Things Unseen” at Detroit Repertory Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Thurs. (through Dec. 23). $17-$20. 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347.

Macomb Ballet Company performs “The Nutcracker” at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri., 2 and 7 p.m. Sat.a nd 3 p.m. Sun. $20. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222.

“Let Nothing You Dismay” at Farmington Players Barn Theater, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 15). $18, $16 seniors and students. 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmignton Hills. (248) 553-2955.

“Well-Intentioned White People” at Matrix Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $17 and up. 2730 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 967-0599 or matrixtheatre.org.

“Grandma Got Run Over by the QLine” at Go Comedy! Improv Theatre, 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. (through Dec. 22). $20. 261 E. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 327-0575.

“The Nutcrackers” with Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra at Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 1 and 7 p.m. Sat. and 2 p.m. Sun. $20-$35. 15801 Michigan, Dearborn. (313) 943-2354.

FRIDAY

“Anna Paints Trees” at Costick Center Stage, 7 p.m. Fri. $10 in advance, $12 at the door 28600 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 473-1856.

visual arts/films

THIS WEEKEND

“A Handcrafted Glass Holiday” show and sale at Glass Academy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free. 25331 Trowbridge, Dearborn. glassacademy.com.

SATURDAY

“Miracle on 34th Street” at Redford Theatre, 2 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

“Scrooged” at Redford Theatre, 8 p.m. Sat. $5. 17360 Lahser, Detroit. (313) 537-2560.

etc.

THIS WEEKEND

Detroit Urban Craft Fair with more than 100 indie crafters, makers and artists at Masonic Temple, 6-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $10 admission on Fri., $1 on Sat.-Sun.. Free for 12 and younger. 500 Temple, Detroit. detroiturbancraftfair.com. Also: Detroit Potter's Market has a plethora of handmade goods for sale, Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at the Southfield Pavilion.

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village, 6:30-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (also Dec. 7-9, 13-16, 18-23 and 26-27). $28, $25.25 seniors, $21 ages 5-11. 20900 Oakwood, Dearborn. (313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org.

The Lodge: A Cozy Drinking and Shopping Excursion at Detroit Mercantile Co., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Free. 3434 Russell, Detroit. (313) 831-9000.

Holly Dickens Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and noon-5 p.m. Sun., plus Dec. 8-9. 300 East St., Holly. (248) 431-1894 or hollydickensfestival.org.

FRIDAY

Value of the Village: 40th anniversary of Alkebu-lan Village at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 5:30 p.m. Fri. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. thewright.org.

“A Mind Unraveled” author Kurt Eichenwald at Nicola’s Books, 7 p.m. Fri. 2513 Jackson, Ann Arbor. (734) 662-0600.

SATURDAY

Noel Night in Midtown Detroit, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. daytime events; 5-10 p.m. Sat. night events. Free. Midtown Detroit. noelnight.org.

Winter Faire with holiday activities and entertainment at Detroit Waldorf School, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. 2555 Burns, Detroit. (313) 822-0300.

Carols and Cocoa at Motown Museum, 6-9 p.m. Sat. Free. 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 875-2264.

Best in Black, recognizing the most outstanding local African-American businesses, community organizations, entrepreneurs, entertainers and individuals at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Sat. $35. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500.

SUNDAY

Gazelle Sports’ Whoville 5K at Northville High School, 1 p.m. Sun. $37.50, $15 for ages 3-11. 45700 Six Mile, Northville. whoville5k.com.

ONGOING

Holiday Headquarters Marketplace with shopping, local retailers and Santa Claus at GM Renaissance Center, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Fri. and also Dec. 3-7 and Dec. 10-14. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit. gmrencen.com

Holiday Belles house tour at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 6). $12, $11 seniors, $8 ages 6-12. 1100 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Shores. (313) 884-4222 or holidaybelles.fordhouse.org.

Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park, 7-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 6-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 31. (Santa Shelter with photos and refreshments is open Fri.-Dec. 23.) $5 per vehicle. 7651 Merriman, Westland. (734) 261-1990.

Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo, after dark Sat.-Sun. (and other dates through Dec. 31). $11-$17 in advance, $17 at the gate. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Gingerbread Express holiday attraction at Royal Park Hotel, daily until January. 600 E. University, Rochester. royalparkhotel.net.

